Tough session for Tigers as they lose Joy and Mushfiq

Bangladesh had a tough morning session on day three of the Mount Maunganui Test in terms of scoring runs as New Zealand picked up two important wickets to make sure the visitors didn't have a clear advantage. Bangladesh added just 45 runs for the loss of two wickets before lunch to their overnight total of 175 for two.

New Zealand bowlers were far more disciplined on day three than they were on day two. Neil Wagner, who was by far the best bowler on day two, tested the batters with his typical short-pitch bowling especially Mahmudul Hasan Joy on the third morning. Joy became slightly impatient, unlike the previous day. He played a couple of uppish drives off the front foot on the off-side but ended up hitting the ball straight to deep gully in an attempt to guide the ball past the vacant point region. This was Wagner's third scalp. Joy played well for his dogged 78.

On the other hand, Kyle Jamieson bowled with a lot of heart in the first hour, still swinging the old ball. He, in particular, got Mominul struggling to find a way to score. But the southpaw remained patient, left balls and played with soft hands. As soon as Rachin Ravindra replaced Jamieson into the attack, Mominul got his first run of the morning in the 50th minute and 29th delivery he faced. Earlier, he was dropped by Jamieson off his own bowling.

But the Bangladesh skipper nicked one in the 80th over, the last one before lunch, but the left-arm seamer overstepped, much to Mominul's relief.

Trent Boult and Tim Southee took the new ball and Mushfiqur and Mominul negotiated them well for eight overs before the former was dismissed. Boult set Mushfiqur up with a host of deliveries from over the wicket and cleaned him up in just the second delivery from round the stumps as the right hander missed a straight one. Mushfiqur made 12 off 53. Bangladesh were then 203 for four.

Liton, at six, looked assured from the beginning. He showed good intent against Southee by hitting him for two boundaries towards the back end of the first session - a drive through the covers and a pull in front of square.

Bangladesh went into lunch at 220 for four with Mominul unbeaten on 17 off 98 and Liton on 12 off 17.