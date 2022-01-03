Tough session for Tigers as they lose Joy and Mushfiq

Sports

TBS Report
03 January, 2022, 06:15 am
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 06:17 am

Related News

Tough session for Tigers as they lose Joy and Mushfiq

Bangladesh went into lunch at 220 for four with Mominul unbeaten on 17 off 98 and Liton on 12 off 17. 

TBS Report
03 January, 2022, 06:15 am
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 06:17 am
Tough session for Tigers as they lose Joy and Mushfiq

Bangladesh had a tough morning session on day three of the Mount Maunganui Test in terms of scoring runs as New Zealand picked up two important wickets to make sure the visitors didn't have a clear advantage. Bangladesh added just 45 runs for the loss of two wickets before lunch to their overnight total of 175 for two.

New Zealand bowlers were far more disciplined on day three than they were on day two. Neil Wagner, who was by far the best bowler on day two, tested the batters with his typical short-pitch bowling especially Mahmudul Hasan Joy on the third morning. Joy became slightly impatient, unlike the previous day. He played a couple of uppish drives off the front foot on the off-side but ended up hitting the ball straight to deep gully in an attempt to guide the ball past the vacant point region. This was Wagner's third scalp. Joy played well for his dogged 78.

On the other hand, Kyle Jamieson bowled with a lot of heart in the first hour, still swinging the old ball. He, in particular, got Mominul struggling to find a way to score. But the southpaw remained patient, left balls and played with soft hands. As soon as Rachin Ravindra replaced Jamieson into the attack, Mominul got his first run of the morning in the 50th minute and 29th delivery he faced. Earlier, he was dropped by Jamieson off his own bowling. 

But the Bangladesh skipper nicked one in the 80th over, the last one before lunch, but the left-arm seamer overstepped, much to Mominul's relief. 

Trent Boult and Tim Southee took the new ball and Mushfiqur and Mominul negotiated them well for eight overs before the former was dismissed. Boult set Mushfiqur up with a host of deliveries from over the wicket and cleaned him up in just the second delivery from round the stumps as the right hander missed a straight one. Mushfiqur made 12 off 53. Bangladesh were then 203 for four. 

Liton, at six, looked assured from the beginning. He showed good intent against Southee by hitting him for two boundaries towards the back end of the first session - a drive through the covers and a pull in front of square. 

Bangladesh went into lunch at 220 for four with Mominul unbeaten on 17 off 98 and Liton on 12 off 17. 

Cricket

Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Koenigsegg teases new hypercar for 2022

Koenigsegg teases new hypercar for 2022

13h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Tips to create a festive look

19h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Groove: Dignifying local fabrics with splendour

20h | Mode
This year will be tougher for the financial markets and the economy. Photo: Bloomberg

Consider a flat year for stocks in 2022 a success

20h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

12h | Videos
Amazing health benefits of grapes

Amazing health benefits of grapes

12h | Videos
How banks made millions from shady stock deals?

How banks made millions from shady stock deals?

12h | Videos
Incentive raised to boost remittance inflow

Incentive raised to boost remittance inflow

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report