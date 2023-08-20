Tottenham sink Man Utd in Postecoglou's first home game at helm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur's new manager Ange Postecoglou celebrated his first home game in charge with a 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Saturday, thanks to Pape Matar Sarr's maiden Premier League goal and a late own goal by Lisandro Martinez.

Senegalese Sarr seized on a deflected cross in the 49th minute to shoot high into the net past Andre Onana, and Martinez then sealed his side's fate by deflecting Ben Davies' scuffed effort past his own keeper in the 83rd minute.

Both sides were denied by the woodwork in a free-flowing contest and United's Bruno Fernandes wasted a glorious opportunity but Postecoglou's Tottenham deserved the three points for a vibrant second-half display.

Despite the sale of talisman and club-record scorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich on the eve of the new season, Tottenham have started the campaign positively with four points from their opening two games. United have three points.

 

