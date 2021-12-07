Tottenham hit by Covid-19 outbreak before Rennes clash

Sports

TBS Report
07 December, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 04:50 pm

Related News

Tottenham hit by Covid-19 outbreak before Rennes clash

There is perhaps no worse time in the football calendar to be hit with an outbreak, with Spurs facing no fewer than seven matches before the end of the month, three of which come in the next nine days.

TBS Report
07 December, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 04:50 pm
Tottenham hit by Covid-19 outbreak before Rennes clash

Tottenham's preparation for Thursday's meeting with Rennes has been dealt a huge blow after multiple cases of Covid-19 were detected at the club.

There is perhaps no worse time in the football calendar to be hit with an outbreak, with Spurs facing no fewer than seven matches before the end of the month, three of which come in the next nine days.

Antonio Conte may be forced to find a way to navigate that without a full squad as football.london report that multiple players and staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 in the build-up to the Rennes game.

The Times add that up to six players have tested positive for the virus, alongside two members of staff.

These results were from lateral flow tests, so those who tested positive have now been sent for full PCR tests to confirm whether or not the virus is present at the club.

Spurs did have two false positives earlier in the season, with PCR tests coming to save the day, and fans will have their fingers crossed that the same thing will happen again here.

As it stands, the Rennes game is expected to go ahead as Uefa rules state that teams must play if they have at least 13 senior players available, including one goalkeeper. It is believed that Spurs have not been hit that hard as it stands.

Should the positive results be confirmed, anyone impacted would be forced to isolate for ten days at least, meaning they could miss three games - against Rennes, Brighton and Leicester City.

Spurs then face Liverpool on 19 December, and while that fixture falls outside the isolation period, it could easily be impacted by players who continue to test positive, are lacking fitness following quarantine or are perhaps not well enough to start.

Football

Tottenham Hotspur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

6h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

No luck finding work despite having a high CGPA? Here's why

8h | Panorama
Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

1d | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Industrial credit rises over 12%

Industrial credit rises over 12%

59m | Videos
Quamrul Hassan’s 110 works on display at Kalakendra

Quamrul Hassan’s 110 works on display at Kalakendra

1h | Videos
Bhabna talks about her new movie

Bhabna talks about her new movie

1h | Videos
Story of how going green proves a winner

Story of how going green proves a winner

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Saudi company to invest $1.75B in Bangladesh
Economy

Saudi company to invest $1.75B in Bangladesh