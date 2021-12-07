Tottenham hit by Covid-19 outbreak before Rennes clash

Tottenham's preparation for Thursday's meeting with Rennes has been dealt a huge blow after multiple cases of Covid-19 were detected at the club.

There is perhaps no worse time in the football calendar to be hit with an outbreak, with Spurs facing no fewer than seven matches before the end of the month, three of which come in the next nine days.

Antonio Conte may be forced to find a way to navigate that without a full squad as football.london report that multiple players and staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 in the build-up to the Rennes game.

The Times add that up to six players have tested positive for the virus, alongside two members of staff.

These results were from lateral flow tests, so those who tested positive have now been sent for full PCR tests to confirm whether or not the virus is present at the club.

Spurs did have two false positives earlier in the season, with PCR tests coming to save the day, and fans will have their fingers crossed that the same thing will happen again here.

As it stands, the Rennes game is expected to go ahead as Uefa rules state that teams must play if they have at least 13 senior players available, including one goalkeeper. It is believed that Spurs have not been hit that hard as it stands.

Should the positive results be confirmed, anyone impacted would be forced to isolate for ten days at least, meaning they could miss three games - against Rennes, Brighton and Leicester City.

Spurs then face Liverpool on 19 December, and while that fixture falls outside the isolation period, it could easily be impacted by players who continue to test positive, are lacking fitness following quarantine or are perhaps not well enough to start.