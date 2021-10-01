Topu Barman leads Bangladesh to victory in Saff opener against Sri Lanka

After a rather disappointing tour in Kyrgyzstan where the men in red and green got outplayed by the hosts, little to nothing was expected from them in the first match of this year's hunt for South Asian champions. However, the Tigers have started their Maldives tour in flying colours as they outplayed the Golden Army and won the match convincingly by 1-0.

In the first match of Bangladesh's new coach Oscar Bruzon - who has successfully managed Bashundhara Kings for the past three years – the men in red and green did not fail to cheer the Spaniard up.

From the very first minute of the match, Oscar's men dominated the possession of the ball with short passes.

The Sri Lankan players tried pressing team Bangladesh but something was lacking in Amir Alagic's side.

Throughout the first half of the match, Bangladesh created many chances but the usual concern rose once again, that is – the concern of finishing by the players in forward line.

It seems like the failure of the Bangladesh Football Federation to register Eleta Kingsley might cost the Tigers in the remaining matches of this year's SAFF Championship.

10 minutes after the start of the second half, midfielder Biplo Ahmed played an exquisite lofted ball towards Mohammad Ibrahim.

While two Sri Lankan defenders were converging on Ibrahim, the ball hit the hand of star centre back Duckson Puslas, and that too inside the 18-yards box.

The referee Taweel Feras immediately showed Puslas the second yellow card and sent him off the pitch. Bangladesh's reliable penalty taker and the man of the match Topu Barman was calm and confident to put the ball into the net.

Although the stats of the game speak for Bangladesh in every aspect, the Tigers failed to capitalise on at least 20 instances, especially against a 10-men Sri Lankan team that played the match for more than half an hour.

The failure of the forwards haunts any team in a football match no matter how good the midfielders and defenders played, and it seems to be the problem with the Tigers.

For what all that matters in a football match, a win is a win.

But the big questions are: can Oscar Bruzon's men hold their nerves in the remaining matches? Can the Tigers resolve their finishing problem?

Let's just find out on 4th October as Jamal Bhuiyan and Co. will face India in the second matchday of the tournament.

For the moment fans should enjoy the win of the Tigers and the flying beginning of Oscar Bruzon's coaching career as Bangladesh coach.