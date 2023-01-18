Top seed Swiatek eases into third round at Australian Open

Sports

AFP
18 January, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 11:15 am

Related News

Top seed Swiatek eases into third round at Australian Open

The title favourite from Poland said after a tough first-round examination that she needed to find some extra "intensity", and she found the spark against the 21-year-old world number 84.

AFP
18 January, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 11:15 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

World number one Iga Swiatek wasted little time Wednesday in reaching the third round of the Australian Open, sweeping past Colombia's Camila Osorio 6-2, 6-3 in a physical clash on Rod Laver Arena.

The title favourite from Poland said after a tough first-round examination that she needed to find some extra "intensity", and she found the spark against the 21-year-old world number 84.
 
The 2022 French and US Open champion, also 21, is looking to win the Australian Open for the first time and reached the last 32 after 1hr 24min of gritty resistance from Osorio.

"The match was much tougher than the score says," said Swiatek, who made her Australian Open debut in 2019.

"It was really intense physically and Camila didn't give me many points for free, so I needed to really work for every and each of them.

"But I'm happy that I was consistent and I can play the next round," added Swiatek, a year after recording her best result at Melbourne Park, losing to Danielle Collins in the semi-finals.

The three-time major winner -- she also triumphed at Roland Garros in 2020 -- will face either 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada or Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa in the third round.

Swiatek agreed that Andreescu, who has suffered from form and injury setbacks since her lone major triumph and reaching number four in the world, would be a difficult opponent.

"She can play great tennis. She's really solid," she said of the current world number 43.

Swiatek beat Andreescu in their only previous tour-level meeting, a 7-6 (7/2), 6-0 victory in last year's Rome quarter-finals on clay.

"I wouldn't really look at our matches on clay, because it's different," said Swiatek.

"We played in juniors a couple of times. Clay is different, especially in Rome where it's, like, the slowest surface on tour.

"It's nice that I know how she's playing a little bit, and I know how her ball feels on my racquet. But there's not much tactical stuff I can take from that match."

Others

Iga Swiatek / Australian Open

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Is capitalism racist?

Is capitalism racist?

3h | Panorama
Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Will foreign universities succeed in India?

2h | Panorama
In a green roof soil can be placed on specific portions of the roof or the entire surface, depending on the owner’s preference, and plants and/or trees are planted onto that soil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green roof: Why use potted plants when you can grow trees on a roof?

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

13 steps to get out rid of your comfort zone

13 steps to get out rid of your comfort zone

2h | TBS Career
U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

15h | TBS SPORTS
'Faraaz' is based on the incident of Holy Artisan

'Faraaz' is based on the incident of Holy Artisan

17h | TBS Entertainment
Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC