Top 5 biggest victories in Test cricket by runs

It has to be noted that the list includes only five-day Tests. 

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Now that Bangladesh pacers have wrapped things up pretty quickly in the fourth morning to give them a record-breaking Test win over Afghanistan, it's time to look at the top five biggest wins in the longest formats (by runs).

It has to be noted that the list includes only five-day Tests. 

Bangladesh (546 runs vs Afghanistan, Mirpur, 2023)

Bangladesh lost their first Test against Afghanistan in Chattogram four years ago. So, it was a sweet revenge for the Tigers the second time the two sides met in Mirpur as they won by a record-breaking 546 runs. Najmul Hossain Shanto hit twin centuries (146 and 124) and Mominul Haque also scored a hundred (121*) in the second innings. Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam rattled Afghanistan batters on a helpful Mirpur pitch to get a big win. 

South Africa (492 runs vs Australia, Johannesburg, 2018)

An all-round Vernon Philander powered South Africa to a mammoth 492-run win in the fourth Test in Johannesburg. Philander picked up a nine-wicket haul and also scored 33* in the second innings. There were centuries from Aiden Markram (152) in the first innings and Faf du Plessis (120) in the second. Philander was well-supported by Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel and Keshav Maharaj. Australia were given a target of 612 but the visitors were bundled out for a paltry 119.

Australia (491 runs vs Pakistan, Perth, 2004)

Justin Langer's stellar performance in both innings (191 and 97) and Glenn McGrath's eight-for in the fourth innings headlined Ricky Ponting's Australia's big win at the WACA. Shoaib Akhtar's fifer in the first innings went in vain as Pakistan put up a poor show with the bat. Apart from Langer's heroics, Gilchrist hit a brisk 69 in the first innings and Damien Martyn smashed a 121-ball hundred in the second. Michael Kasprowicz also starred with a five-wicket haul. 

Sri Lanka (465 runs vs Bangladesh, Chattogram, 2009)

It was one of many Tests where Sri Lanka absolutely tormented Bangladesh both with the bat and the ball. Tillakaratne Dilshan was the architect of Sri Lanka's gigantic win with two rapid centuries (162 and 143). Dilshan also rolled his arm over for 4.2 overs and got as many as four wickets. Mohammad Ashraful, in Sri Lanka's second innings, used nine bowlers but hardly found a way to stop Sri Lanka.

West Indies (425 runs vs England, Manchester, 1976)

Gordon Greenidge hit hundreds in both innings (134 and 101) to rattle England in their backyard in the third Test of the 1976 series. Clive Lloyd's men didn't give England a chance to show their skills as they were bundled out for 71 and 126. Viv Richards also scored a hundred. Andy Roberts and Michael Holding returned five-fors in a game where no England batter even crossed 25.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

Photo: Courtesy

Plant Affairs: Bring nature into your abode, but in style!

1h | Features
Deer on Rum with the island&#039;s mountains in the background. Photograph: Laurie Campbell, University of Edinburgh.

Life in the Wild: My introduction into the science of animal behaviour

6h | Panorama
The market has adapted to meet the need for affordable and diverse everyday products, resulting in the transformation of specialised stores. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What New Market’s transformation says about changing Dhaka

6h | Panorama
All the designs and technical documentations created by Field Ready are made open source, so that a product made in one country can be used in another. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Field Ready: Empowering locals to supply emergency response materials

1d | Panorama

