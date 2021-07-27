Top 5 active players with most trophies: Where Dani Alves is better than Messi and Ronaldo

Brazilian international and former FC Barcelona right-back Dani Alves is the most successful footballer of all time in terms of winning trophies.

The full-back, with 42, trophies in his kitty, is the most decorated footballer in history. Alves has played for six different clubs (Bahia, Sevilla, Barcelona, PSG, Juventus and Sao Paulo) where he has won 38 trophies. Four other trophies have come in international football with the Brazilian national side.

Alves is followed by his former teammate Andres Iniesta who is currently plying his trade in Japan with Vissel Kobe. The 37-year-old's last trophy was the Japanese Super Cup in 2020.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo also feature in this list of active players footballers with the most trophies.

5)Cristiano Ronaldo - 34

Country: Portugal

Current club: Juventus

Club trophies: 32

International trophies: 2

4) Gerard Pique - 35

Country: Spain

Current club: FC Barcelona

Club trophies: 33

International trophies: 2

3) Lionel Messi - 36

Country: Argentina

Current club: Free agent

Club trophies: 35

International trophies: 1

4)Andres Iniesta - 37

Country: Brazil

Current club: Vissel Kobe

Club trophies: 34

International trophies: 3

1) Dani Alves - 42

Country: Brazil

Current club: Sao Paulo

Club trophies: 38

International trophies: 4