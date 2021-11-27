Toothless Tigers fall behind after bowlers fail to bag wickets

It was like deja vu all over again on day two as no wicket fell in the post-lunch and evening session, just like the first day. Bangladesh failed to capitalise on the great platform they built on day one. After getting all-our for 330, Bangladesh failed to eke out a single wicket and Pakistan openers enjoyed their time on a docile wicket.

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali was slightly off-colour on day one but bowled a probing spell in the first hour of day two. He set both Liton Das and Yasir Ali up with outswingers and then got them out with balls moving inwards. Liton added just one to his overnight score of 113 and Hasan pinned him leg-before in the second over of the day.

Yasir Ali, the debutant, started defensively and then broke the shackles with a boundary off Shaheen Shah Afridi. But he was castled by Hasan in the very next over.

Mushfiqur Rahim played out Hasan Ali's opening spell pretty well but was undone by Faheem Ashraf. The right-arm seamer induced the outside edge of Mushfiqur's bat and he fell nine short of what would have been a superb century. Bangladesh were 276 for seven when he was dismissed.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was in good form with the bat in the last home series and he continued to score valuable runs lower down the order. He added 28 and 26 with Taijul Islam and Abu Jayed respectively but ran out of partners in the end. Hasan Ali came back for a second spell and wrapped things up by dismissing Jayed and Ebadot Hossain. Bangladesh were all-out for 330. Miraz was unbeaten on 38. He handled the pacers really well and five of his six fours came off fast bowlers.

Pakistan openers - Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique - started the innings in the post-lunch session. Shafique focused on occupying one end while Abid looked to score.

Shafique could've been out in the 13th over as the Bangladesh fielders appealed for a leg-before. Although it seemed that the ball hit the bat in the naked eye, TV replays showed that it struck the pad first and would be plumb. Taijul couldn't convince Mominul Haque to go upstairs.

Since then, it was all Pakistan. Bangladeshi bowlers were able to put a lid to the scoring rate but couldn't create enough threat. Their partnership reached 50 in the 22nd over. Pakistan went into tea with 79 for no loss. Abid had completed his fifty before the completion of the second session.

The duo continued to keep the Bangladesh bowlers at bay in the evening session as well. Abid Ali, in particular, batted very well. He scored a lot of runs square of the wicket on both sides.

Shafique, who was quiet in terms of hitting boundaries for the most part, brought up his fifty with a thumping six off Mominul Haque.

28 overs were bowled in the evening session but Bangladeshi bowlers couldn't break through. Both the Pakistan openers were unbeaten at stumps on day two and finished with 145 for no loss. Abid was not out on 93. Shafique accompanied him with a patient 52 not out off 162 balls.