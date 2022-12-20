'Too much in favour of bowlers': ICC slams 'below average' Gabba pitch, issues one demerit point

Sports

Hindustan Times
20 December, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 05:41 pm

Australia's Gabba in Brisbane got one demerit point after the pitch it dished out for the first Test against South Africa got a below-average rating from ICC. The Test match ended in two days with as many as 34 wickets falling on the green top. Australia emerged victorious but they lost four wickets while chasing only 34 to win in the fourth innings. Experts believed a 100-plus target could have made matters worse for Australia. Pacers from both sides got excessive movement and bounce from the pitch.

ICC match referee Richie Richardson said the variable bounce and movement on offer made it "very difficult for batters" to bat long. "Overall, the Gabba pitch for this Test match was too much in favour of the bowlers. There was extra bounce and occasional excessive seam movement. The odd delivery also kept low on the second day, making it very difficult for batters to build partnerships," he said.

"I found the pitch to be "below average" as per the ICC guidelines since it was not an even contest between bat and ball," he added.

Due to the 'below average' rating, the venue has received one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield monitoring process. Demerit points remain active for a rolling five-year period and when a venue accumulates five demerit points it is suspended from staging any international cricket for a period of 12 months.

The pitch was criticised by many, including South Africa skipper Dean Elgar, who said, "I don't think that was a very good Test wicket."

This is the second time a pitch has gotten a below-average rating from ICC in recent times. Last week, Pakistan's Rawalpindi got the same rating for the pitch offered during the first Test against England, in which as many as seven different batters from both sides scored centuries.

