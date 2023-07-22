Ton-up Fargana happy to prove teammates right

Fargana Hoque, who became the first centurion of the country in ODIs, was elated to prove her teammates' predictions are absolutely right.

All of her teammates believed if someone could hit the maiden century for Bangladesh in ODIs, it would be her.

During the third and series deciding ODI against India, Fargana hit 107 to etch her name in Bangladesh's cricket folklore.

However, it was not enough to win the game against mighty India but Bangladesh came up with a never-say-die attitude to ensure that they won't lose the game either.

They forced India to tie the game and finally share the series, which is considered as a win-like situation.

"At the start of the tournament, I felt I was in good flow and I was getting off to good starts," Fargana said.

"All my team-mates always say if someone scores a century, it will be Pinky. I am happy to prove it right."

She went on to saying: "The plan was that if I batted long, we could get to 230. My hundred didn't matter, the team getting runs was important. I was just playing from ball to ball. I love to bat. It was a great opportunity for me. So, I was just very happy to take it. My friends and family have always supported me and that's why I am able to bat like this. And not just me, there are many good batters in the team who can do better than me."

Captain Nigar Sultana Joty regretted not making 5-10 runs more, which could give them the assurance to win the match. Bangladesh put up 225-4, their second highest total in ODI cricket after their 234-8 against Pakistan.

"Obviously, it was a great match, getting great experience. It will help us, when we won the toss, we wanted to put on 230 runs, happy that Pinky got a century. At the end of the day, we always think we are short of 5-10 runs. The way the girls fought, it was unbelievable."

"After the rain break, we were talking about the two ways the game would go - either we will go hard on them or they will. Nahida bowled really well. To all the bowlers, it was an excellent performance."

She now wants to carry the momentum to make them a giant in the cricket world.

"We are looking forward to carrying this moment. As a batting unit we collapse usually, but from here, we can have many takeaways moving forward. Crowds have been amazing throughout the tournament."