Ton-up Brook on social media criticism: 'Glad that I could shut the Indian fans up'

Sports

TBS Report
15 April, 2023, 01:45 am
Last modified: 15 April, 2023, 01:50 am

Related News

Ton-up Brook on social media criticism: 'Glad that I could shut the Indian fans up'

But Brook proved his doubters wrong with a magnificent unbeaten 100* off 55 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens and his blistering knock helped Hyderabad seal a win over the home side.

TBS Report
15 April, 2023, 01:45 am
Last modified: 15 April, 2023, 01:50 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Harry Brook was one of the most expensive buys in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and his recent form in international cricket made him a sensation. But the English right-hander was slammed on social media after three low scores in the IPL and many started to question his place in the side.

But Brook proved his doubters wrong with a magnificent unbeaten 100* off 55 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens and his blistering knock helped Hyderabad seal a win over the home side. 

Brook became the first batter this year to make an IPL hundred. He was adjudged the Player of the Match. 

It was only the fifth time he opened the innings in T20s. Although he got a hundred in that position, Brook said he is happy to bat anywhere for the team.

"It was a special night. Thankfully we got over the line as well. Got a little tense in the middle. A lot of people say that opening the batting in T20 is the best time to bat. I'm happy to bat anywhere. I've had a lot of success batting at five. Made my name there," he told the broadcasters while collecting the award.

Brook admitted that he was under a bit of pressure because of increased criticism on social media and stated that he was happy to "shut those fans up".

" I was putting pressure on myself a little bit. You go on social media and people are calling you rubbish. There's a lot of Indian fans out there who'll say well done tonight. But they were slagging me off a few days ago. Glad I could shut them up to be honest."

Cricket

Harry Brook / Ipl 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A document dated 23 March states that the United Kingdom has the largest contingent of special forces in Ukraine at 50 soldiers. Photo: Reuters

US intel leaks: What it reveals and what's next

13h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How nature has inspired motifs in the Bengal region

18h | Panorama
Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

1d | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

1d | TBS Stories
Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

1d | TBS Stories
US docu leak set back for Ukraine

US docu leak set back for Ukraine

1d | TBS World
'Kuhelika' is a story of two generation’s women

'Kuhelika' is a story of two generation’s women

7h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Infrastructure

Meridian Group builds Chattogram's first mixed-use building