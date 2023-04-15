Ton-up Brook on social media criticism: 'Glad that I could shut the Indian fans up'

Harry Brook was one of the most expensive buys in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and his recent form in international cricket made him a sensation. But the English right-hander was slammed on social media after three low scores in the IPL and many started to question his place in the side.

But Brook proved his doubters wrong with a magnificent unbeaten 100* off 55 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens and his blistering knock helped Hyderabad seal a win over the home side.

Brook became the first batter this year to make an IPL hundred. He was adjudged the Player of the Match.

It was only the fifth time he opened the innings in T20s. Although he got a hundred in that position, Brook said he is happy to bat anywhere for the team.

"It was a special night. Thankfully we got over the line as well. Got a little tense in the middle. A lot of people say that opening the batting in T20 is the best time to bat. I'm happy to bat anywhere. I've had a lot of success batting at five. Made my name there," he told the broadcasters while collecting the award.

Brook admitted that he was under a bit of pressure because of increased criticism on social media and stated that he was happy to "shut those fans up".

" I was putting pressure on myself a little bit. You go on social media and people are calling you rubbish. There's a lot of Indian fans out there who'll say well done tonight. But they were slagging me off a few days ago. Glad I could shut them up to be honest."