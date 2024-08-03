Tomasz Swiatek's Olympic dream realised by daughter Iga

Tomasz Swiatek's Olympic aspirations fell short in 1988 when he competed as a rower in Seoul without securing a medal. Thirty-six years later, his daughter, Iga Swiatek, has fulfilled that dream, clinching Poland’s first-ever Olympic medal in tennis.

Photo:Reuters
Photo:Reuters

World No.1 Iga Swiatek triumphed over Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the bronze medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympics, needing just 59 minutes to secure victory. This win came after a heartbreaking semi-final loss to 21-year-old Zheng Qinwen of China, which left Swiatek reeling with disappointment.

"The tension and stress that accompanied me throughout the week make this bronze even more special," Swiatek told reporters. "I have never felt anything like that, not even in the Grand Slams, so it wasn't easy. Having a medal is a dream come true."

Swiatek, a dominant force on red clay, arrived in Paris as the favorite. She has multiple Roland-Garros titles (2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024) and the 2022 US Open title. She ascended to the world's No.1 ranking in early 2022 following Ashleigh Barty's retirement and has since been a powerful presence in women's tennis.

Despite her skill, the Olympic tournament presented unique challenges. After her semi-final defeat, Swiatek spent hours in reflection, grappling with the shattered dream of an Olympic gold.

"Yesterday was one of the toughest losses I remember in my career," she told Olympics.com. "But I am proud of myself for coming out today and just enjoying playing tennis."

Swiatek's resilience was evident as she dominated Schmiedlova, jumping to a 5-2 lead and winning the match after a backhand error from her opponent. This victory secured Poland's historic medal in tennis.

Reflecting on her experience, Swiatek acknowledged the lessons learned.

"Maybe because I have been world No.1 for such a long time and have won so many tournaments, I felt like I could handle everything," she said. "But this tournament showed me that is not the case. It's a sport, it's tennis, and usually, I am good at understanding that it's just one part of my life. But this time, it was like someone broke my heart. It's crazy."

With this bronze medal, Swiatek not only honored her father's legacy but also set a new milestone for Polish tennis, inspiring future generations to aim for Olympic success.

