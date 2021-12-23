Tom Latham to Lead New Zealand Test Team for Bangladesh Series

Tom Latham to Lead New Zealand Test Team for Bangladesh Series

Despite Kane Williamson’s injury, the selectors named a solid Test squad for the Bangladesh series. 

Photo: NZC
Photo: NZC

The New Zealand Cricket Board will host the Bangladesh cricket team for a two-match Test series as part of the ongoing ICC Test Championship.

New Zealand are the reigning Champions of the newly formed Test tournament.

They lost 1-0 against India to begin their quest for the second edition of the Test Championship.

Therefore, the upcoming series is crucial for New Zealand to move up the points standings.

Despite Kane Williamson's injury, the selectors named a solid Test squad for the Bangladesh series. 

The New Zealand Cricket Board confirmed the Test squad for their next home series against Bangladesh on Wednesday (December 22).

The majority of the players that were part of the India trip in 2021 were selected by the New Zealand selectors.

Only Devon Conway, who missed the India series due to injury, has been added to the lineup for this series.

Captain Kane Williamson has been rested for the series. He has an elbow injury and is expected to miss international cricket for an extended period of time, according to sources. 

One of the most significant moves was to drop spinner Ajaz Patel for the series.

Ajaz had an incredible outing during the India series.

He took ten wickets in India's first innings in the Mumbai Test, making him only the third bowler in history to take ten wickets in a single innings.

Jim Laker of England collected ten wickets in an innings against Australia in Manchester in 1956, while Anil Kumble of India grabbed ten wickets in an innings against Pakistan in Delhi in 1999.  

According to head coach Gary Stead, Ajaz Patel is not an ideal option for the Bangladesh series.

Instead, they have put their faith in Rachin Ravindra, a genuine part-time bowler who has yet to make his Test debut for the Blackcaps.

In fact, Rachin is the team's lone spinner. Will Somerville and Glenn Phillips are two other players who did not make the squad. Apart from them, the team has all of the expected names.

 

New Zealand Squad: 

Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, and Will Young 

 

Probable New Zealand XI (first match)

Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

 

 

NZ vs BAN 2022: Test Series Fixture

The Test series between New Zealand and Bangladesh will begin on January 1, 2022. The first Test match will be contested at the Bay Oval in Tauranga from January 1 to 5. The second Test will be held three days later, from January 9 to 13, at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Both games are scheduled to begin at 4 a.m. (Bangladesh Standard Time).

 

Bottom Line   

Bangladesh have met New Zealand in a total of 15 matches in Test cricket. However, they have failed to win a Test match against the Kiwis, having lost 12 of them. New Zealand's current Test setup will put Bangladesh's team to the test. Therefore, New Zealand will be a clear favorite in this home series, with a strong chance of winning all 24 points.         

