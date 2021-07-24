Tokyo Olympics: Ruman, Diya eliminated from recurve mixed event

The Bangladeshi duo lost against the top-ranked South Korea duo - AN San and KIM Je Deok -  by 6-0 set points.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Archers Ruman Sana and Diya Siddiqui had a good start to their Tokyo Olympics campaign on Friday as they reached the knockout stage of recurve mixed event. But their mixed recurve journey came to an end as they were eliminated from the pre-quarterfinal stage of the recurve mixed event on Saturday morning.

The Bangladeshi duo lost against the top-ranked South Korea duo - AN San and KIM Je Deok -  by 6-0 set points.

Bangladesh lost the first set by a big margin of 38-30. They showed some fight in the following sets but eventually lost by 35-33 and 39-38 points respectively. 

Bangladesh had qualified as the 16th and last team in the competition and hence got the top-ranked side as their opponents in this stage.

AS San of South Korea broke the 25-year-old Olympic record in the girls' singles recurve event on Saturday. She finished on top by getting a maximum of 680 points breaking the previous best of 673. 17-year-old Korean phenomenon Kim Je Deok topped the men's ranking round with 688 points. 

Both of the two archers will, however, have chances to write their names in history books when they play in individual rounds. 

Ruman will face 48th-ranked English Tom Hall in the first round of the men's individual elimination round on July 27 while Diya will compete against 29th ranked Dziominskaya Karyna of Belarus in the elimination round on July 29.

