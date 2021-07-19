Tokyo 2020: Top football stars to play in the Olympics

The Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 were delayed by a year thanks to the global Covid-19 pandemic, but the men's football tournament is set to kick off on July 22, 2021.

Plenty of big-hitters are competing in the tournament, including Brazil, Mexico, Germany and Spain, with a number of well-known stars representing their countries.

The Business Standard (TBS) makes a list of the biggest players who will be lighting up the tournament this time around.

Dani Alves (Brazil)

The most trophy holder is now playing for Santos. The full-back had a stunning career in Barcelona.

The 38-year-old won everything with the Spanish giants. He also played for Sevilla, Juventus and PSG.

He will be leading Brazil's defence this time in the Olympics.

Pedri (Spain)

The 18-year-old talent has just shown his class in the Euro 2020. He played the most minutes of any Spanish player at this year's Euro.

The Barcelona kid is named the "Young Player of the Tournament". He helped Spain to reach the semis. Champion Italy kicked them out in a penalty shoot-out.

Richarlison (Brazil)

There is a chance to see this tricky Everton winger in Real Madrid soon. This 24-year-old young star scored 42 goals in the last four seasons for Everton.

He is a regular player for Brazil. He played well in the last match, but couldn't manage to get the Copa America trophy.

Marco Asensio (Spain)

The 2020-21 season wasn't good at all for the Real Madrid player. Actually, he had a really tough time for both the club and the country.

A trophyless season plus didn't get the chance to play in the Euro 2020. The Tokyo Olympics is an opportunity to show the world why he should be recalled to the full national squad.

Ezequiel Barco ( Argentina)

This winger will be one of the key men for the new Copa America winners in the Olympics. This 22-year-old became the most expensive MLS player of all time when he signed for Atlanta United from Independiente in 2018.

So far, he doesn't get any call from the Argentina senior team. But he played for the U-20 team eight times. This Olympics will certainly give him the opportunity to impress the Argentine boss, Leonel Scaloni.