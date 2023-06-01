Tk 1,309.86 crore proposed for sports in new budget, over 324 crore less than last year's budget

Sports

BSS
01 June, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 07:43 pm

Related News

Tk 1,309.86 crore proposed for sports in new budget, over 324 crore less than last year's budget

In the proposed budget, Taka 382 crore 48 lakh has been allocated for development works while 927 crore 48 lakh for operating issues.

BSS
01 June, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 07:43 pm
Tk 1,309.86 crore proposed for sports in new budget, over 324 crore less than last year&#039;s budget

 Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has allocated Taka 1,309 crore 86 lakh for the development of Youth and Sports in the proposed budget of 2023-24 fiscal.

"I propose an allocation of 1,309 crore 86 lakh in the next year's budget for the development of youth and sports," Finance Minister said today (Thursday) while placing the budget for the next fiscal year.

In the proposed budget, Taka 382 crore 48 lakh has been allocated for development works while 927 crore 48 lakh for operating issues.

Moreover, Sheikh Russel Mini Stadium construction project has been taken up at upazila level.

The construction of stadiums in 125 upazilas has been completed in the first phase of the project.

In the second phase, stadium construction is underway in 186 more upazilas.

The finance minister also said the girls of Bangladesh are also showing success by spontaneously participating in various national and international competitions.

The government is also paying special attention to the welfare of the players.

Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council Awards have been introduced for distinguished sportspersons and organizers. 

Budget

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

2h | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

3h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

1d | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prices up, prices down

Prices up, prices down

25m | Videos
6% inflation rate highly ambitious: Selim Raihan

6% inflation rate highly ambitious: Selim Raihan

30m | Videos
How much Formula One has changed in 133 years!

How much Formula One has changed in 133 years!

1h | TBS SPORTS
Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

9h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria