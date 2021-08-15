Tissue used by Messi to wipe tears at Barcelona farewell conference worth $1 million

Photo: Reuters.
Photo: Reuters.

Argentine Legend, Lionel Messi, the new Paris Saint-Germain player's used tissue is up for sale now. Messi did not know that the tissue that his wife Antonella gave him to wipe his tears during his farewell conference at Barcelona, would be picked up by a person and announced that it would be sold for a million dollars.

A person collected the precious treasure, the used tissue after the conference placed an advertisement on one of the popular sites announcing the offer to sell the tissue paper that Messi used for one million dollars.

The person claimed that the tissue contained Messi's genetic material that would allow you to clone a football player like him.

Messi has exciting stories with napkins, as he had previously signed his first contract with Barcelona when he was young on a food napkin, after a session with the famous Spanish footballer Carles Rexach, who admired him at first sight on the field.

The then Barcelona technical secretary Rexach asked for a napkin to seal the deal with Messi, who later became the best player in the world.

The paper napkin became part of history. The napkin has been kept in a wooden photo frame to preserve it. As Messi said, "Barcelona are more than just a club!"

During the farewell press conference, Messi said that Barcelona is the club of his life that he has played since he was 13 years old, and that he is very sad to leave the club he loves, and confirmed that he did everything possible to stay, as did Laporta (Barcelona president), but he indicated that The La Liga rules on financial regulation denied him longer stay at the club.

Messi said, "It is the worst moment of my life. I felt the love of the people and reciprocated their love and respect here."

