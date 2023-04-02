'Tireless' Shakib skips practice ahead of Ireland Test

Being the captain of the Test and T20I teams, Shakib Al Hasan is currently one of the busiest Bangladesh cricketers going around. The veteran all-rounder is equally busy off the field as well.

Sometimes his off-field works exceed the on-field ones. But the captain, workaholic to his own admission, skipped the official practice session ahead of the Test match against Ireland on Sunday.

The way "Superman" Shakib balances his on-field and off-field businesses surprises many. But why he made the official practice session optional for him here and even in Sylhet during the ODIs is baffling.

Shakib skipping practice is nothing new but the way he travelled across the country for business and other purposes midway through the series didn't amuse many. Shakib travelled from Dhaka to Sylhet twice during the ODIs - once to attend his university's convocation and then again as a goodwill ambassador of Bangladesh Biman.

The team headed to Chattogram for the T20I series but Shakib, the T20I skipper, again headed to Dhaka to open his cancer foundation. The all-rounder returned to Dhaka again after the second T20I for some personal business.

Shakib hurriedly headed back to Dhaka after the completion of the T20I series in Chattogram and the next day turned up for Mohammedan Sporting Club at the DPL. But he didn't wait for the match to end.

After completing his quota of 10 overs, Shakib left the ground and flew in a helicopter to a program arranged by Yamaha. "I'll go mad if I don't work," said Shakib but he needed rest on the very day Bangladesh began practice for the Ireland Test.

After three stellar white-ball series, the focus will now shift to Bangladesh's weakest format - Test cricket. They will be playing their first match in this format in four months and that's why they started practising two days before. After a meeting with Chandika Hathurusingha in the dressing room, the practice session began at 2 pm.

The likes of Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudul Hasan Joy batted at the center wicket. Some of them batted at the indoor stadium. But there was no Shakib in the practice session and according to a source close to the team, Shakib took rest at the team hotel.

Skipping official practice sessions may not be a very big thing but when a cricketer spends a lot of time in off-field work and doesn't turn up at team practice, it will raise questions. But unfortunately, there is no one at the BCB who has answers to them.