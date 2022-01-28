Timely Tamim ton shows what Bangladesh will be missing in T20Is

The tone was set by Lendl Simmons of Sylhet Sunrisers who notched up the first century in the 2022 BPL and in the same match, Tamim Iqbal of Minister Dhaka blazed his way to his fourth T20 hundred. Tamim came out all guns blazing and took down all the bowlers. Chasing 176, Dhaka were off to a rollicking start courtesy of Tamim's blitzkrieg.

The opening batter racked up his fifty inside the powerplay as Mohammad Shahzad, his partner, did not get much of the strike. Tamim's fifty came off just 28 deliveries and Dhaka were 74 for no loss after the powerplay.

After the powerplay, Tamim continued to pulverise the Sylhet bowling attack. He used his feet, drove well, pulled well and played some brilliant late cuts as well.

Tamim's second fifty came off 33 balls. It was Tamim's fourth T20 hundred and the second in the BPL. Tamim reached the milestone off just 61 balls.

The knock came just hours after his announcement of taking a six-month break from T20Is.