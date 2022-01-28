Timely Tamim ton shows what Bangladesh will be missing in T20Is

Sports

TBS Report
28 January, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 09:47 pm

Related News

Timely Tamim ton shows what Bangladesh will be missing in T20Is

It was Tamim's fourth T20 hundred and the second in the BPL. Tamim reached the milestone off just 61 balls.

TBS Report
28 January, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 09:47 pm
Timely Tamim ton shows what Bangladesh will be missing in T20Is

The tone was set by Lendl Simmons of Sylhet Sunrisers who notched up the first century in the 2022 BPL and in the same match, Tamim Iqbal of Minister Dhaka blazed his way to his fourth T20 hundred. Tamim came out all guns blazing and took down all the bowlers. Chasing 176, Dhaka were off to a rollicking start courtesy of Tamim's blitzkrieg.

The opening batter racked up his fifty inside the powerplay as Mohammad Shahzad, his partner, did not get much of the strike. Tamim's fifty came off just 28 deliveries and Dhaka were 74 for no loss after the powerplay. 

After the powerplay, Tamim continued to pulverise the Sylhet bowling attack. He used his feet, drove well, pulled well and played some brilliant late cuts as well.

Tamim's second fifty came off 33 balls. It was Tamim's fourth T20 hundred and the second in the BPL. Tamim reached the milestone off just 61 balls.

The knock came just hours after his announcement of taking a six-month break from T20Is.

Cricket

Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League / Tamim Iqbal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Screengrabs of Paintbeat Art’s web portal and artworks. Photo: Courtesy

Paintbeat Art: A one-stop marketplace for artwork and a teenage artist on a mission

10h | Panorama
‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

12h | Panorama
Tanzim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

1d | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

2d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

2d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

6
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building