Time running out for Bangladesh Football Federation chief Kazi Salahuddin

From allegations of financial mismanagement, corruption and a national team not producing mixed results, Kazi Salahuddin has seen it all at the helm of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) over the past 16 years.

Despite the winds of change blowing across the country with the past government and its autocratic ways falling, Salahuddin, a 70-year-old former footballer turned administrator, has announced his intention to contest for a fifth consecutive term as BFF president in the upcoming elections set for 26 October.

In a recent statement, Salahuddin, while reflecting on his long tenure, declared that this would be his last election.

He emphasised his commitment to completing the vision he had for the national team, stating that after this term, he would step aside and allow someone else to take over the leadership.

What's at stake?

However, the majority of the football community is eager to see Salahuddin continue in his role.

The Bangladeshi Football Ultras (BFU), a passionate fan group dedicated to the sport, have other plans. They have been vocal in their opposition to Salahuddin's continued leadership and have taken their demands to the streets.

Recently, BFU members gathered at the BFF headquarters in Arambagh as part of their 'March to BFF' program, demanding the immediate resignation of both Kazi Salahuddin and Mahfuza Akter Kiron, the chairperson of the women's committee.

Despite heavy rain, approximately 50 BFU members turned up at the BFF House, chanting slogans and calling for a change in leadership.

The BFU has been actively campaigning for the resignations of Salahuddin, Kiron, and senior vice president Abdus Salam Murshedy.

Murshedy, who had also been under pressure, stepped down on Thursday following the resignation of Sheikh Hasina.

The BFU now insists that Salahuddin and Kiron should follow Murshedy's example and resign from their posts.

"I want him [Salahuddin] to willingly resign from his post like Abdus Salam Mursedy," said BFU general secretary Mehedi Hasan Ovi, speaking in front of the main gate of the BFF House. "Kiron threatened the women footballers, and she is using the sentiments of the women footballers to accumulate wealth for herself. We demand Kiron's resignation as well," he added.

The BFU has accused Salahuddin and Kiron of playing dirty games, labelling the fan group as extremists who are dangerous for football.

However, Ovi and his fellow members are determined to stand their ground.

"We are ready to counter the dirty games Salahuddin is playing, whom we respect as a legendary footballer but he has been a failure as an organiser," Ovi asserted.

He also demanded that Salahuddin provide a written statement confirming that he would no longer be involved in football administration in the future.

What are the allegations against Salahuddin?

The criticism of Kazi Salahuddin's leadership of the Bangladesh Football Federation is substantial and rooted in various issues. A major concern is corruption and financial mismanagement. There have been reports suggesting that funds meant for football development, including FIFA grants, have been mishandled under his administration. Critics claim that money has been diverted for personal or improper uses, leading to frustration among fans and stakeholders who believe the BFF has not used resources effectively.

Salahuddin's handling of domestic football has also come under scrutiny. The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), which began in 2012 under his leadership, aimed to professionalise the sport but has been marred by inconsistent scheduling, poor facilities, and delayed payments to players. These ongoing issues have led to criticism of the BFF's ability to manage domestic competitions effectively, with many arguing that the sport remains stagnant and underdeveloped.

The national football team's decline under Salahuddin is another key issue. The team's inconsistent and often disappointing performances in international competitions have raised questions about the BFF's strategy and leadership. Allegations of favouritism and irregularities in coach selections have further fueled dissatisfaction, with critics arguing that decisions have been influenced more by personal connections than merit.

Salahuddin has faced criticism for failing to deliver on his promises, such as improving the national team's performance and developing grassroots football. Many of these issues remain unresolved after over a decade in power, leading to accusations that his leadership has become stagnant and resistant to change. The BFU and other critics believe that new leadership is needed to revitalise the sport and address these persistent problems.

In addition to corruption and mismanagement, there have been claims of intimidation and misconduct within the BFF. Salahuddin and other senior officials, including Mahfuza Akter Kiron, have been accused of using their positions to intimidate players and others in the football community. These allegations have further damaged Salahuddin's reputation and increased calls for his resignation.

There are also concerns that Salahuddin's leadership has been overly influenced by political considerations. Some suggest that the BFF has been used for political patronage, with decisions based more on political affiliations than on the sport's best interests. This perception of politicisation has added to the belief that the BFF needs comprehensive reform.

What is the ministry saying?

Although the Salahuddin-led committee's term is set to expire soon with the upcoming BFF elections, the interim government, currently overseeing the country, has yet to weigh in on the situation.

Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, the adviser of the youth and sports ministry, has refrained from commenting specifically on the BFF controversy but reiterated the government's broader commitment to reform, "We want to reform the entire country. The reform is not about changing an individual from a position. We want to change the system in this interim government's period," Bhuiyan stated, emphasising the government's determination to bring about systematic change across all sectors, including sports.

As the 26 October elections approach, the future leadership of the BFF hangs in the balance, with both long-standing administrators and emerging voices within the football community vying for influence in shaping the future of the sport in Bangladesh.

But one thing is for sure, Salahuddin is running on borrowed time and given the way in which he has managed everything so far as BFF chief, there needs to be a change and stepping down seems like the most viable option now.