Tim Paine resigns as Australia Test captain after scandal with female co-worker

Tim Paine has stood down as Australia captain after being investigated by Cricket Australia over sending a co-worker an explicit image of himself along with a string of lewd messages.

The 36-year-old was promoted to captain following the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018 but has resigned in shame following the latest scandal to rock Australian cricket.

In a statement just released, Paine has told Cricket Australia that he will quit as captain, effective immediately.

Cricket Australia chairman Richard Freudenstein said: "Tim felt it was in the best interests of his family and Australian cricket to take this decision to step down as captain.

"The Board has accepted Tim's resignation and will now work through a process with the National Selection Panel of identifying and appointing a new captain."

Paine broke down in tears as he faced the media and confirmed how he was embroiled in the text exchange and that he would be stepping down as captain of the team.

He did however say he would still remain a part of the team.

"Today I am announcing my decision to stand down as captain of the Australian men's cricket team. It's a difficult decision, but the right one for me, my family and cricket.

"Nearly four years ago, I was involved in a text exchange with a then-colleague.

"At the time, the exchange was the subject of a thorough CA Integrity Unit investigation, throughout which I fully participated in and openly participated in. That investigation and a Cricket Tasmania HR investigation at the same time found that there had been no breach of the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct.

"Although exonerated, I deeply regretted this incident at the time, and still do today. I spoke to my wife and family at the time and am enormously grateful for their forgiveness and support. We thought this incident was behind us and that I could focus entirely on the team, as I have done for the last three or four years.

"However, I recently became aware that this private text exchange was going to become public. On reflection, my actions in 2017 do not meet the standard of an Australian cricket captain, or the wider community. I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and pain that I have caused to my wife, my family, and to the other party.

"I'm sorry for the damage that this does to the reputation of our sport. And I believe that it is the right decision for me to stand down as captain, effective immediately. I do not want this to become an unwelcome disruption to the team ahead of what is a huge Ashes Series. I have loved my role as captain of the Australian cricket team. It's been the greatest privilege of my sporting life to lead the Australian men's test team.

"I'm grateful for the support of my teammates and proud of what we've been able to achieve together. To them, I ask for their understanding and forgiveness. To Australian cricket fans - deeply sorry that my past behaviour has impacted our game on the eve of the Ashes. For the disappointment I have caused to fans and the entire cricket community, I apologise. I've been blessed with a wonderful, loving and supportive family, and it breaks my heart to know how much I've let them down. They have always stood by me, been my most loyal fans, and I'm indebted to them for their support.

"I will remain a committed member of the Australian cricket team, and look forward with anticipation to what is a huge Ashes tour. Thank you."

According to the Herald Sun, the messages date back to the eve and the morning of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba in 2017.

They report that while some of the messages were too explicit to publish, the exchange included Paine suggesting to the woman: "Will you want to taste my *** ?? F*** me, I'm seriously hard."

The messages also included what was described in the texts as a "dick pic".

In a correspondence with Australia Cricket authorities in June 2018, the woman claimed she was offended by "Mr Paine's sexually explicit, unwelcome and unsolicited photograph of his genitals in addition to the graphic sexual comments".

Cricket Australia reportedly became aware of the messages as long ago as March 2018 after letter of complaint were sent to Cricket Australia and to Cricket Tasmania - the latter of which she worked at before resigning in 2017.

In a statement, Cricket Tasmania said: "As soon as Cricket Tasmania was made aware, it undertook an investigation that determined the interaction was consensual, private, occurred on the one occasion only, was between mature adults and was not repeated," he said.

"Cricket Tasmania clearly does not condone this type of behaviour and addressed the matter directly with Tim Paine.

"However, because of the consensual nature of the actions it was determined that no further action was required or appropriate."

It is also reported that complaints were made to the Australian Human Rights Commission regarding alleged sexual harrassment in releation to the exchange.