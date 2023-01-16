Tigresses win two in a row! Beat Sri Lanka in U19 Women's World Cup

They now top their group and have confirmed qualification for the Super Six stage. 

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

The Bangladesh U19 Women's team won their second match in a row in the U19 T20 World Cup with a 10-run win at Benoni.

They now top their group and have confirmed qualification for the Super Six stage. 

After being put to bat first, Bangladesh put up a strong total of 165-2 in their 20 overs.

Opener Afia Prottasha top-scored with 53 runs from just 43 balls while middle-order batter Shorna Akter helped Bangladesh finish with a bang with an innings of 50 not out from just 28 balls. 

Shorna was well aided by wicketkeeper-batter Dilara Akter who remained not out on 36 from 27 balls.

In reply, Sri Lanka found themselves in early trouble at 24-2 after 3.4 overs.

Although they fought well with a 96-run partnership for the third wicket, Sri Lanka were always behind the required run rate and eventually fell short.

Marufa Akter (2-19) and Disha Biswas (1-44) were among the wickets for Bangladesh while Dipa Khatun was economical conceding just 16 runs in her four overs. 

Comments

