Tigresses win two in a row! Beat Sri Lanka in U19 Women's World Cup
They now top their group and have confirmed qualification for the Super Six stage.
The Bangladesh U19 Women's team won their second match in a row in the U19 T20 World Cup with a 10-run win at Benoni.
After being put to bat first, Bangladesh put up a strong total of 165-2 in their 20 overs.
Opener Afia Prottasha top-scored with 53 runs from just 43 balls while middle-order batter Shorna Akter helped Bangladesh finish with a bang with an innings of 50 not out from just 28 balls.
Shorna was well aided by wicketkeeper-batter Dilara Akter who remained not out on 36 from 27 balls.
In reply, Sri Lanka found themselves in early trouble at 24-2 after 3.4 overs.
Although they fought well with a 96-run partnership for the third wicket, Sri Lanka were always behind the required run rate and eventually fell short.
Marufa Akter (2-19) and Disha Biswas (1-44) were among the wickets for Bangladesh while Dipa Khatun was economical conceding just 16 runs in her four overs.