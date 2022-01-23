Tigresses victorious in third consecutive Commonwealth Games Qualifier

TBS Report
23 January, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 03:42 pm

Murshida Khatun, with the support of Fargana Haque, completely controlled the Scottish bowlers as if it were a piece of cake.

Tigresses victorious in third consecutive Commonwealth Games Qualifier

Bangladesh Women beat Scotland Women by 9 wickets and grab their third victory in the first three matches of Commonwealth Games Women's Cricket Competition Qualifiers.

Electing to bat first, the women from Scotland could not utilise the golden opportunity of winning the toss. 

The fiery start by Salma Khatun and Suraiya Azmin kept the Scots on bay as only the wicket-keeper batter Sarah Bryce reached double figures out of the top three batters.

Only Katie McGill could support Sarah for a while with her quickfire innings but their partnership did not last long when spinner Nahida Akter bowled Katie out for 22 off 13.

Sarah Bryce was the highest scorer of the innings with 29 runs off 32 deliveries. Salma, Suraiya, Nahida, Sanjida each bagged a couple of wickets as Ritu Moni had a scalp beside her name.

Coming to chase a rather small target of 78 runs, the Tigresses had a heart-wrenching start. Shamima Sultana threw her wicket away on the first ball of the innings to Kathryn Bryce.

However, that wicket came to the Scots more like a blessing in disguise. Since then they could not create any pressure on the women from Bangladesh.

Murshida Khatun, with the support of Fargana Haque, completely controlled the Scottish bowlers as if it were a piece of cake.

As Bangladesh reached their third consecutive victory in 15.2 overs, Murshida was awarded player of the match for her fine display of batting scoring 50 runs off 55 deliveries. 

Previously in the tournament, the Bangladesh Women beat the women from Kenya and host country Malaysia.

The Tigresses will face Sri Lanka tomorrow in the last match of the playoff group at the Kinrara Academy Oval of Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur in an attempt to make it four out of four. However, that would be a big ask as the Sri Lankan women would have the same aim as well.

