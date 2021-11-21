Tigresses victorious in the first World Cup qualifier game against Pakistan Women

Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 3 wickets with 2 balls in hand to pick up the first win in the first match of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup qualifier.

The Tigresses went to Zimbabwe in hope for a massive outcome with their new captain Nigar Sultana.

Their expectations certainly reached atop as they won the first qualifier match against Pakistan.

Losing the toss, Pakistan Women came to bat in Harare's Old Hararians ground. Even though the Pakistan openers struggled to score runs in quick succession, they did not throw their wickets away.

The wicketkeeper batter Muneeba Ali scored 22 (40) to start the proceedings which Aliya Riaz finished with a brilliant innings of 61 (82). However, it was Nida Dar who played the most vital innings scoring 87 runs in 111 deliveries with 8 fours and 2 sixes.

Nahida Akter was once again the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers as she had a figure of 2-25 (10) with a maiden. Ritu Moni picked up two wickets as well. Moreover, the Bangladesh bowlers were impressive enough to see out only 201 runs posted by Pakistan as the bowlers complemented each other perfectly.

Other than Nahida and Ritu's two wickets each, Salma and Rumana bagged one wicket each as well.

Coming out to chase a rather challenging target of 202 runs, the Bangladesh batters lookes to be in a comfortable zone.

Opener Sharmin and number 3 Fargana had a big partnership with each of them respectively scoring 31 (67) and 45 (90).

Even though wickets were in hand, the number of runs scored by the Tigresses were comparatively less. They failed to rotate the strike in the middle overs and had no sixes in the whole match.

However, Rumana scoring 50 (44), the highest in the innings, quicly with 6 ground boundaries and Ritu Moni's supporting innings of 33 (37) took Bangladesh women over the line with only two deliveries left in the final over of the innings.

This victory took Bangladesh Women to the second place of Group B in the qualifiers as Thailand Women beat hosts Zimbabwe Women with a greater net run rate.

Bangladesh Women will face United States of America Women in Harare's Sunrise Sports Club on Tuesday in the second match of the campaign.