Tigresses on the verge of maiden silverware, lead 3-1 against Nepal

Shamsunnahar Jr and Srimoti Sarkar's goals gave Bangladesh a 3-1 lead against Nepal in the Saff Women's Championship final. 

Bangladesh started aggressively in a flat 4-4-2 formation with great intensity in winning the balls in the middle of the pitch. 

Shamsunnahar Jr was subbed on for Jahan Shopna in the 10th minute of the game before scoring the opening goal in the 14th minute of the game. 

A brilliant cross in from Monika Chakma from the right flank found Shamsunnahar in the box who chipped the ball over the Nepal goalie on the volley to make it 1-0. 

This was the first goal Nepal conceded in the tournament.

Bangladesh shifted to a back three after the first goal had a lone striker upfront. Nepal went close on a few occasions but failed to score thanks to Bangladeshi defenders' resilience.

They had a goal-line clearance in the 37th minute. One of their best players, Savitra Bhandari, is out of the Nepal team due to illness. As a result, the team's attack lost some momentum.

It seemed Bangladesh would go to the break with a 1-0 lead but  Srimoti Sarkar broke Nepal's defence in the 43rd minute to take a comprehensive 2-0 lead before halftime. 

Due to the rains in the last few days, the field at Dashrath Stadium is muddy. Both teams could not play normal football.

However, after conceding the first goal, Nepal fell behind and created some pressure on Bangladesh. This time, Bangladesh had to be busy in defense, which has not been seen in this tournament before.

 

SAFF Women's Championship / Bangladesh Women's Football Team

