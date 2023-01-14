Tigresses tame Aussies in first-ever Women’s U-19 T20 WC match

Sports

TBS Report
14 January, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 06:16 pm

Tigresses tame Aussies in first-ever Women’s U-19 T20 WC match

Things were looking out of hand for Bangladesh when Dilara and Afia got out in the same over leaving Tigresses 60 runs away from victory with nine overs in hand. Sumaiya picked up the baton from there and played a match-winning knock of 41* off just 27 balls.

TBS Report
14 January, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 06:16 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh registered their first-ever win over Australia at any ICC tournament as an inspired run-chase saw the Tigresses give an early indication of their title credentials with a shock yet convincing win in the opening match of the inaugural Women's U-19 T20 World Cup. They beat the tournament favourites Australia by seven wickets at Benoni on Saturday.

Bangladesh took the fight to the opposition with a strong top-order performance from Dilara Akter and Afia Prottasha. Dilara bagged 40 runs off 42 balls with seven boundaries to her name. Afia also played a useful knock of 24 off 22 balls. Afia hit two boundaries and two sixes in her innings. 

Things were about to go out of hand for Bangladesh when Dilara and Afia got out in the same over leaving Tigresses 60 runs away from victory with nine overs in hand. Sumaiya picked up the baton from there and played a match-winning knock of 41* off just 27 balls.

Sumaiya's innings consisted of six boundaries and a maximum as the Tigresses sealed the match with 13 balls remaining. She was accompanied well by Shorna Akter who played a sensible knock of 13* off 15 balls. 

Earlier, Australia recovered from two early setbacks, rallying to a competitive total of 130/5 after winning the toss at Benoni. Ella Hayward (35 from 39) and Claire Moore (52 from 51) steadied the ship with their partnership of 76 runs after Disha Biswas (2/25) had removed both of the openers cheaply. 

For Bangladesh, Marufa Akter and Disha Biswas bagged a brace each.

Bangladesh were in a tough Group A along with Australia, Sri Lanka and the USA. But this win against Australia, who have a chunk of their players with experience in top-flight cricket in the WBBL and domestic one-day competitions, will surely boost their chances to progress to the Super Six round, where teams will be pooled in two groups of six.

Top News / Cricket

Bangladesh Women's U-19 / Women's U-19 World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

9h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Honest Burger: A tinge of nostalgia in your burger and fried chicken

13h | Food
My return from the precipice

My return from the precipice

14h | Panorama
Undated artwork provided by the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) depicts a quantum experiment that observes traversable wormhole behaviour. Photo: Caltech via Reuters

How physicists simulated a 'baby' wormhole and what it means for the future

13h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

2h | TBS Entertainment
Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

4h | TBS Today
Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

55m | TBS SPORTS
The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'