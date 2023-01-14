Tigresses tame Aussies in first-ever Women’s U-19 T20 WC match

Bangladesh registered their first-ever win over Australia at any ICC tournament as an inspired run-chase saw the Tigresses give an early indication of their title credentials with a shock yet convincing win in the opening match of the inaugural Women's U-19 T20 World Cup. They beat the tournament favourites Australia by seven wickets at Benoni on Saturday.

Bangladesh took the fight to the opposition with a strong top-order performance from Dilara Akter and Afia Prottasha. Dilara bagged 40 runs off 42 balls with seven boundaries to her name. Afia also played a useful knock of 24 off 22 balls. Afia hit two boundaries and two sixes in her innings.

Things were about to go out of hand for Bangladesh when Dilara and Afia got out in the same over leaving Tigresses 60 runs away from victory with nine overs in hand. Sumaiya picked up the baton from there and played a match-winning knock of 41* off just 27 balls.

Sumaiya's innings consisted of six boundaries and a maximum as the Tigresses sealed the match with 13 balls remaining. She was accompanied well by Shorna Akter who played a sensible knock of 13* off 15 balls.

Earlier, Australia recovered from two early setbacks, rallying to a competitive total of 130/5 after winning the toss at Benoni. Ella Hayward (35 from 39) and Claire Moore (52 from 51) steadied the ship with their partnership of 76 runs after Disha Biswas (2/25) had removed both of the openers cheaply.

For Bangladesh, Marufa Akter and Disha Biswas bagged a brace each.

Bangladesh were in a tough Group A along with Australia, Sri Lanka and the USA. But this win against Australia, who have a chunk of their players with experience in top-flight cricket in the WBBL and domestic one-day competitions, will surely boost their chances to progress to the Super Six round, where teams will be pooled in two groups of six.