Tigresses stunned by Thailand Women in the World Cup qualifiers

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 09:39 pm

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

The Bangladesh women team suffered a shock 16-run defeat by (DLS method) against Thailand women in their third match of the ICC Women's World Cup qualifiers in Harare.

Batting first after losing the toss, the Bangladesh women never got going and eventually posted 176-8 in their 50 overs. 

Fargana Hoque top-scored with 51 from 81 balls while there were contributions from Murshida Khatun (46), Lata Mondal (29), and Rumana Ahmed (27).

But none of the batters could get a move on and accelerate to take the score to a more formidable total. 

In reply, Thailand looked comfortable with a 97-run first-wicket stand and were 132-2 after 39.2 overs before rain came and play was interrupted.

As a result, the match would be decided by the DLS method and the win propelled Thailand up to the second spot in Group B. 

The Tigresses remain on top of the group with two wins from three games and a healthy net-runrate.

They play Zimbabwe women in their final group stage match on November 29. 

