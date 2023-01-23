Tigresses fly to South Africa to play T20 World Cup with the aim of changing the past

Bangladesh's national women's cricket team flew to South Africa to participate in the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup with the aim of changing the past. They won two matches in their first world cup in 2014. Bangladesh have remained winless since then. This will be Tigresses' fifth attempt at the Women's T20 tournament.

Nigar Sultana's team left Bangladesh at 6:40 pm on Monday and will reach Cape Town on 24 January. The team took part in an official photo session before departing.

Team captain Nigar Sultana said they are aiming to win at least two or three matches this time.

"We won a few matches a long time ago. We want to break the deadlock this time. We've been in a good rhythm. If we can find that in the first match and continue that, we can win two or three matches, I believe," she said.

Four players from the ongoing U-19 T20 World Cup got called in the senior side. Nigar believes their experience of playing in South Africa will help the side.

"They are already playing there, and they've done well. Marufa has been doing really well, he did well in New Zealand as well. Disha, Sharna impressed too," she added.

"They've been in good form there, we definitely can take inspiration from them (U-19 team)."