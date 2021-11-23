Tigresses bag huge win of 270 runs against USA in WC qualifiers

Bangladesh Women bagged a huge win of 270 runs in the second match of the World Cup qualifiers against the United States on Tuesday thanks to Sharmin Akhter Supta's brilliant hundred.

Sharmin remained unbeaten on 130 from 141 balls as Bangladesh accumulated 322 for 5 after their allotted 50 overs. She built a 96-run opening partnership with Murshida Khatun before the latter departed for 46. Skipper Nigar Sultana Joty then came on and played a cameo of 33 off 26 balls. Fargana Hoque Pinky bagged a fifty and departed for 67.

However, this match is not getting ODI recognition as the USA Women do not have ODI status. A few days ago, the ICC decided to count the 50-over matches as List-A, so it will be recorded as a List-A hundred for Sharmin.

For the USA, Moksha Chaudhary bagged a brace for 64 from her 10 overs.

Chasing down a mammoth 323 never seemed like the cup of tea for US Women. They kept losing wickets in regular intervals from the very beginning of their chase and were eventually bundled out for a paltry 52. Tara Norris and skipper Sindhu Sriharsha only reached the double-figure mark.

Salma Khatun did the main damage as she bagged a brace and gave away only 10 runs from her 10 overs. Fahima Khatun and Rumana Ahmed also bagged a brace each.

Bangladesh will face Thailand Women in their next game on Thursday.