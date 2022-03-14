Tigresses bag first-ever victory in Women's World Cup; beat Pakistan by 9 runs

Bangladesh Women's team bagged their first-ever victory in their third match in the ICC Women's World Cup. They beat Pakistan by 9 runs.

Batting first, Bangladesh posted 234 for 7 thanks to Fargana Haque's second fifty in the tournament and two 40+ scores by Sharmin Akhter and skipper Nigar Sultana.

Fargana scored 71 off 115 balls with five boundaries.

Pakistan started brilliantly in their chase of 235. Openers Nahida Khan and Sidra Ameen made a 91-run partnership. Sidra Ameen eventually scored a hundred but that went in vain. Their middle-order collapsed like a house of cards.

They were eventually made 225, falling 9 runs short.

For Bangladesh, Fahima Khatun bagged three wickets while Rumana Ahmed picked up a brace to seal the historic win.

