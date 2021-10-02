Tigers undergo Covid-19 test, to leave country tomorrow

The members of Bangladesh's squad for the Twenty20 World Cup underwent a mandatory Covid-19 test today as they will leave the country tomorrow for Oman's city Muscat.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman, who are in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) now to play in the IPL, had no chance to give the sample. But since they have been in the IPL bubble, they can join the side in Muscat straightway.

Mahmudullah Riyad and co are going to Oman 14 days before their World Cup matches in a bid to cope with the condition.

Debashish Chowdhury, the chief physician of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), confirmed the matter, saying that "Since the team will leave the country for Oman tomorrow, they underwent Covid-19 test today."

Mahmudullah and his side would board a flight to Oman at 10:45 PM on Sunday. After arriving in Oman on Monday, they will maintain room quarantine for one day. The practice will start on October 5.

After four days of continuous practice, the Bangladesh team will leave for the United Arab Emirates on October 9. Bangladesh team will have to do one-day quarantine there too. The team will start training on October 11.

Here in UAE, Bangladesh will play two official warm-up matches, organized by ICC on October 12 and 14.

Bangladesh will return to Oman on October 15. That's where their real mission will begin. This time, of course, the cricketers will not need any quarantine. Bangladesh will have to play the first round to qualify into the Super 12s.

Bangladesh are drawn with Scotland, co-host Oman and Papua New Guinea. Mahmudullah Riyad's side will start their mission, taking on Scotland on October 17. If they qualify, they will be drawn with India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and another team, qualifying from the first round in Super 12s.

In the main phase of the Twenty20 World's last six editions, Bangladesh won just one game. Thanks to a blitzkrieg knock from Ashraful, they had beaten West Indies in the 2007 T20 World Cup and that remained their only victory to date.