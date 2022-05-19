Tigers try but Lankans hold on as 1st Test ends in a limp draw

Sports

TBS Report
19 May, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2022, 04:46 pm

Related News

Tigers try but Lankans hold on as 1st Test ends in a limp draw

Having lost six wickets, Niroshan Dickwella (61 not out) and Dinesh Chandimal (39 not out) formed a 99-run partnership in 33.5 overs for the seventh wicket to take the visitors to safety. 

TBS Report
19 May, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2022, 04:46 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The first Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka ended in a draw despite Taijul Islam's best efforts to force a result in favour of the hosts.

Having lost six wickets, Niroshan Dickwella (61 not out) and Dinesh Chandimal (39 not out) formed a 99-run partnership in 33.5 overs for the seventh wicket to take the visitors to safety. 

The day started much better for the Tigers though as Taijul managed to take two wickets to give his team hope as Sri Lanka headed for lunch at 128/4.

The second session was even better for the hosts as Taijul and Shakib Al Hasan took a wicket each and had Sri Lanka on the ropes at 161/6 before the visitors held fort.

The second Test will be played in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National cricket stadium and it starts on Monday. 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Sri Lanka Cricket Team / Test Cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

'Food inflation is an unavoidable consequence of currency devaluation'

6h | Interviews
The open-browser-tabs question also tells an interviewer how much of an internet native the job applicant might be. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The best question to ask a job applicant

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Ugly business: Politics in workplace

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

‘Do you have insurance?’: Life of a life insurance agent

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

20h | Videos
Pension is coming for all

Pension is coming for all

20h | Videos
Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

22h | Videos
Foods that have the most protein

Foods that have the most protein

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire