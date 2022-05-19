Tigers try but Lankans hold on as 1st Test ends in a limp draw

The first Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka ended in a draw despite Taijul Islam's best efforts to force a result in favour of the hosts.

Having lost six wickets, Niroshan Dickwella (61 not out) and Dinesh Chandimal (39 not out) formed a 99-run partnership in 33.5 overs for the seventh wicket to take the visitors to safety.

The day started much better for the Tigers though as Taijul managed to take two wickets to give his team hope as Sri Lanka headed for lunch at 128/4.

The second session was even better for the hosts as Taijul and Shakib Al Hasan took a wicket each and had Sri Lanka on the ropes at 161/6 before the visitors held fort.

The second Test will be played in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National cricket stadium and it starts on Monday.