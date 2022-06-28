Tigers' tri-nation series before T20 WC in NZ confirmed, Pakistan set to be the third team

TBS Report
28 June, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 02:50 pm

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Bangladesh's tri-nation series in New Zealand before the upcoming T20 World Cup has been confirmed by New Zealand Cricket (NZC). As hinted last month, Pakistan has been confirmed as the third team in the series along with Bangladesh and New Zealand. 

The T20I tri-series will begin at the start of October before teams travel to Australia for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The first match of the series will see Bangladesh and Pakistan lock horns on 7 October.

All the matches apart from the Tigers' second game will begin at 9 am BST. Bangladesh's second match will begin at 1 pm BST on 9 October. 

Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host all the matches of the series. 

Every team will play with each other twice before the final. The final will be on 14 October.

Apart from hosting the tri-series, New Zealand's women's team will also host Bangladesh for three T20I and three ODIs in December, before they travel to South Africa for next year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The three-match T20I and three-match ODI series will begin on 2 December.

New Zealand Cricket CEO David White is hopeful of attracting big crowds to all series throughout the summer.

"Last summer's Women's World Cup did so much to promote the game, and it will be great to see the White Ferns in action right around the country," White said.

"And to have India, England, and Sri Lanka touring here, on top of visits from Pakistan and Bangladesh, means cricket fans can look forward to a summer of top-quality cricket."

Apart from the tri-nation series, Bangladesh will play a number of T20 matches as a preparation for the T20 WC. They will also have a 10-day practice camp in Adelaide.

Bangladesh will play warm-up matches against Adelaide Redbacks during the camp before going to New Zealand. After the tri-nation series, they will again return to Australia for the all-important T20 WC.

