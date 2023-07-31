Tigers' training camp for Asia Cup gets underway

With one more month left for the Asia Cup, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) organised a special camp to prepare for this tournament which started on Monday.

32 cricketers were invited to the camp but only 20 cricketers came on the first day.

The players who didn't come are in the Tigers' camp in Chattogram some are busy playing in foreign leagues.

The cricketers in the Tigers' camp are scheduled to return to Dhaka later on Monday.

There was no practice on this day but the cricketers had to go through a physical examination at the BCB's medical department.

The physical examination of the cricketers is done at the BCB academy building where they came and got blood tests, eye tests and ECG tests done individually.

Shahriar Nafees, assistant manager of BCB's cricket management department, gave this information to the journalists.

The former national team batter said, "All the cricketers under our contract and those who have recently participated in various tournaments of our national team have been asked to come. Today will mainly be medical tests - blood, eye test and ECG. Physio screening will be done tomorrow and the day after tomorrow to find out the condition of the players' bones and muscles."

After the medical examination, the cricketers will undergo a yo-yo test (fitness test) on 8 August, and skill training for the Asia Cup will begin later that day.

Before that, the team will be reduced based on the results of the fitness tests to around 20.

Once the skill camp starts, the in-charges of the specific department will handle everything.

Nafees said, "For now, physios, BCB doctors and national team physios are taking responsibility. When the fitness test is done, the fitness trainer will take charge. When the bowling workload is there, the bowling coach will take over. The batting coach will take responsibility when batting. Everyone has shared responsibility and will perform accordingly. It is actually a regular process. This time, as there is ample time before the Asia Cup, all the tests are being done."

Litton Das and Afif Hossain are in Canada to play Global T20 League.

After playing in this league, Shakib Al Hasan joined the Lankan Premier League.

Shariful Islam and Towhid Hridoy have already gone to Sri Lanka to play in this league.

Apart from this, Mushfiqur Rahim and Taskin Ahmed, who played in the recently-concluded Zim-Afro T10 League, will join the camp after a few days of rest.

"Shakib, Litton, Afif, Shariful, Hridoy have specific dates for joining the camp, when the NOC is issued. They will join the camp only a day after, if their team gets eliminated," Nafees concluded.