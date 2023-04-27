Tigers train to hone powerplay skills in Sylhet

Sports

BSS
27 April, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 07:28 pm

Related News

Tigers train to hone powerplay skills in Sylhet

"In the practice session today, the coach guided us on how to bat in the first 10 overs and last 10 overs," Mrittunjoy Chowdhury said here today.

BSS
27 April, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 07:28 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh national team spent the first day of the three-day practice session in Sylhet with a match scenario practice session, said team's pacer Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, who was called up in the national set up for the first time.

Under the supervision of head coach Chandika Hathurusingha, Bangladesh practiced the match scenario, batting for the first 10 overs and last 10 overs, which meant, they tried to expertise to how to utilize the first and last powerplay well.

Bangladesh have long been vulnerable in utilizing the powerplay when, in modern cricket, the 20 overs of powerplay becomes the decider.

"In the practice session today, the coach guided us on how to bat in the first 10 overs and last 10 overs," Mrittunjoy Chowdhury said here today.

"The batters came to bat and tried to play according to the situation as the coach created a match scenario for us."

The short practice camp is designed for the three-match ODI series against Ireland, which is a part of the ICC ODI Super League. The series will be held in Chelmsford, England, considering the inclement weather back in Ireland in May. The three ODIs are slated to be held on May 9, 12 and 14.

"The pitches of Sylhet are almost similar to what we might get in England. The wicket in which we practiced today had an even bounce. You can't get an entirely similar wicket here but there is resemblance to what we tried to utilize," Chowdhury added.

Litton Das and Mustafizur Rahman were not in the camp as they were in India to play IPL. Ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan skipped the came due to spend time with his family in USA. He will join the side directly in England from USA. However, Nasum Ahmed, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Abu Jayed Rahi who are not in the squad for the Ireland series included in the camp to assist the national players for the preparation.

 

 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caladiums: The perfect aroid for decor with the vibrant leaves and unique texture.

Aroids: The fascinating world of plants with strange flowers

9h | Earth
Protesters demonstrate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government&#039;s judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 25 April 2023. Photo: Reuters

75 years of Israel: A 'Jewish state' to a full theocracy?

7h | Panorama
The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

11h | Panorama
Workers are often pressured to work more hours than what the law allows, despite most countries having statutory working hour laws in place to protect them from being overworked. Photo: TBS

How the world of work is changing

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

1h | TBS Stories
Ukrainians running out of weapons

Ukrainians running out of weapons

21m | TBS World
The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

2h | TBS Stories
Reasons behind the French Revolution

Reasons behind the French Revolution

9h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan