Tigers take three Ireland wickets to dominate first session of Mirpur Test

The Tigers dominated in the first session of the one-off Test in Mirpur. They picked up three Ireland wickets after being asked to bowl first on a sporting Mirpur wicket. Ireland are 65 for three after 26 overs at lunch.

The hosts, surprisingly playing with three pacers, started off with Shoriful Islam who picked up the first wicket. Murray Commins was adjudged LBW in the fifth over as he missed the line of the ball.

Ebadot Hossain came in to bowl as the third bowler and sent the other opener James McCollum in the 10th over. McCollum was caught at the slips after a bit of a juggle.

Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector built a 21-run partnership in 11.5 overs before Taijul Islam trapped him for LBW.

The regular fall of wickets kind of overshadowed the fact that Bangladesh bowlers weren't at their best in the first few overs.

They also lost two of their reviews. First was an unsuccessful caught-behind shout in the 11th over. Shakib, after plenty of deliberation, reviewed as the keeper Litton Das insisted. There was a flat line as the ball passed the bat and Bangladesh lost the review. The second review was lost in the 14th over, an unsuccessful LBW shout off Mehidy Hasan Miraz.