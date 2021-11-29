Tigers stretch their lead to 159 after losing two wickets in the morning session

Got to say Bangladesh will be happier with that session. They threatened to capitulate completely after the early wicket today but have added 76 runs to ensure Pakistan will have a stiff fourth innings chase whatever happens.

Bangladesh lost their talisman Mushfiqur Rahim, in the first over of the day, but then have done well to stay afloat, thanks to Yasir Ali.

The debutant looked in excellent touch, finding boundaries at will and taking the fight back to the visiting camp.

He was well supported by Liton Das, who survived a mighty scare early on after Rizwan fluffed a simple stumping chance.

But then the debutant was struck on the helmet by a Shaheen bouncer that didn't bounce as much as he expected. He took ill and had to be replaced during the drinks break.

Mehidy fell to Sajid's persistence and Nurul, who came in as a concussion substitute, survived a Pakistan review for caught behind. As things stand, Bangladesh are effectively 159 for 6.

If they manage another 60 runs, we're in for a thrilling fourth innings chase.

For Pakistan, it's all about being patient and limit the target to as less as possible.

Bangladesh: 115-6 (45 ov)