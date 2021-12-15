Tigers' spin coach Rangana Herath tests positive for Covid-19 in NZ

Tigers' spin bowling coach Rangana Herath, who is currently with the Bangladesh team touring New Zealand, has tested positive for Covid-19, a team member informed.

"Herath had a slight fever. And he tested positive. However, no other players or coaching staff members showed any symptoms yet," the source said.

Everyone in the Bangladesh team tested negative in the first two covid tests.

It has been learned that the players and other team staff of the team had undergone another round of Covid-19 tests on Wednesday. The results of the test will give a clearer idea of whether anyone else in the team is Covid positive or not.

The Bangladesh team management is now looking at what the New Zealand Ministry of Health decides in this regard.

Bangladesh team have completed their mandatory seven-day quarantine upon reaching New Zealand. And they are currently at a quarantine facility.

However, the quarantine period may increase due to Herath testing Covid positive.

Herath, meanwhile, has been separated from the team and is kept in isolation after he tested positive.

Apart from this, the isolation period of nine team members, including four players - skipper Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Fazle Rabbi and Mehedi Hasan Miraz - and team director Khaled Mahmud, of the Bangladesh team sitting around him has also increased after one of the passengers of the flight of the Bangladesh team to New Zealand got infected with the coronavirus.

Bangladesh will play two Tests in the New Zealand tour. The first Test will begin on January 1 at Mount Manganui while the second and final Test will start on January 9 in Christchurch.