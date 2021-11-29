Tigers set Pakistan a target of 202 to win Chattogram Test

Bangladesh finish their second innings on 157 runs as Pakistan bowl them out in a quite dominating fashion.

Shaheen Afridi raises the ball and leads his side off the field.

Hasan Ali picked a fifer in the first innings and it was his new-ball partner's turn to do the same in the second dig.

Four and a half sessions left in the Test and Pakistan need 202 to go 1-0 up.

Post lunch, Liton Das and Nurul Hasan scored a brisk rate but the latter got carried away and perished playing a needless loft.

That was followed by a procession of wickets.

Afridi picked two in an over, including the half-centurion and Sajid Khan wrapped up the innings.

Liton Das looked sharp again and picked up yet another half century, his sixth score above 50 runs in 10 innings in 2021.

After conceding a 44-run lead, the Pakistan bowlers have done a brilliant job to skittle out the hosts for 157. Over to their batters, now. Will it be a straightforward chase?

Bangladesh: 157 (56.2 ov)

Liton 59 (89) || Yasir 36 (72)

Shaheen 5-32 (15 ov) || Sajid 3-33 (13.2 ov) || Hasan 2-52 (11 ov)