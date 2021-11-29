Tigers set Pakistan a target of 202 to win Chattogram Test

Sports

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 01:50 pm

Related News

Tigers set Pakistan a target of 202 to win Chattogram Test

Four and a half sessions left in the Test and Pakistan need 202 to go 1-0 up.

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 01:50 pm
Tigers set Pakistan a target of 202 to win Chattogram Test

Bangladesh finish their second innings on 157 runs as Pakistan bowl them out in a quite dominating fashion.

Shaheen Afridi raises the ball and leads his side off the field.

Hasan Ali picked a fifer in the first innings and it was his new-ball partner's turn to do the same in the second dig.

Four and a half sessions left in the Test and Pakistan need 202 to go 1-0 up.

Post lunch, Liton Das and Nurul Hasan scored a brisk rate but the latter got carried away and perished playing a needless loft.

That was followed by a procession of wickets.

Afridi picked two in an over, including the half-centurion and Sajid Khan wrapped up the innings.

Liton Das looked sharp again and picked up yet another half century, his sixth score above 50 runs in 10 innings in 2021.

After conceding a 44-run lead, the Pakistan bowlers have done a brilliant job to skittle out the hosts for 157. Over to their batters, now. Will it be a straightforward chase?

 

Bangladesh: 157 (56.2 ov)

Liton 59 (89) || Yasir 36 (72) 

Shaheen 5-32 (15 ov) || Sajid 3-33 (13.2 ov) || Hasan 2-52 (11 ov)

Cricket

Liton Das / Bangladesh vs Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

22h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

16h | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

16h | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

16h | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 