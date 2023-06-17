Tigers seal biggest Test victory of this century

Sports

TBS Report
17 June, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 02:06 pm

Related News

Tigers seal biggest Test victory of this century

This victory of 547 runs is also biggest victory in five-day Tests and the third-highest victory overall in the history of Test cricket

TBS Report
17 June, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 02:06 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 546 runs in the one-off Test at Mirpur. This is the biggest victory by the margin of runs in this century by any team, the previous best was South Africa's victory over Australia by 492 runs in 2018. The Tigers became only the third in Test history to register a victory of over 500 runs.

This is also the biggest victory in five-day Tests and the third-highest victory overall in the history of Test cricket.

Fast bowlers breathed fire as they bundled the visitors out in the first session of the fourth day's play. Taskin Ahmed bagged his career-best figure of 4/37 while Shoriful Islam picked up three wickets. Ebadot Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up a wicket each. 

Taskin could have bagged his maiden five-for in Test cricket. He dismissed Zahir Khan twice in consecutive deliveries only to be reversed once and called no-ball the next time before hitting him on the elbow which saw the Afghan retiring hurt in the dramatic final over of the match. 

Bangladeshi pacers picked up 14 wickets in the match, their highest in Test history. 

The hosts entered the fourth day needing eight wickets to seal the record win, which they comfortably did inside 22 overs. 

Twin tons from Najmul Hossain Shanto and one from Mominul Haque in the second innings had already laid the foundation for Bangladesh's triumph. Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Zakir Hasan played fine knocks in both innings supporting Shanto's stellar hundreds. 

Interestingly, the visitors failed to match even Shanto's individual runs in both innings.

After being bundled out for 382 in the first innings, the hosts sent the Afghans packing for 146. Shanto actually scored 146 runs in the first innings. 

Bangladesh declared on 425/4 in the second innings setting up a mammoth 662-run target for Afghanistan. They were eventually bundled out for 115, nine less than Shanto's 124 in the second innings.

Shanto was adjudged the man of the match, as expected, with his terrific 270 runs in the match.

Cricket

BD vs AFG / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Plant Affairs: Bring nature into your abode, but in style!

1h | Features
Deer on Rum with the island&#039;s mountains in the background. Photograph: Laurie Campbell, University of Edinburgh.

Life in the Wild: My introduction into the science of animal behaviour

6h | Panorama
The market has adapted to meet the need for affordable and diverse everyday products, resulting in the transformation of specialised stores. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What New Market’s transformation says about changing Dhaka

6h | Panorama
All the designs and technical documentations created by Field Ready are made open source, so that a product made in one country can be used in another. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Field Ready: Empowering locals to supply emergency response materials

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

18h | TBS Stories
Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

1d | TBS SPORTS
National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

National zoo is selling deer and peacocks

1d | TBS Stories
Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

Ferrari wins Le Mans after 63 years

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

6
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000