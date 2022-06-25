Tigers remove West Indies' top four in morning session

Bangladesh leaked too many runs on day one but put on a much improved performance with the ball in the morning session of the second day of the ongoing St. Lucia Test. Bangladesh won the session as they picked up four wickets for 70 runs.

67 for none overnight, the West Indies openers - Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell - started pretty well. They added 100 runs for the first wicket and it was the first-ever 100-run stand between them. Shoriful Islam drew first blood as a short ball got a little big on Campbell and the southpaw gloved it to the keeper. He made 45.

Although Campbell missed out, Brathwaite remained patient and recorded his second fifty-plus score of the series. But he was undone by a straighter one bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz shortly after reaching his fifty. Notably, the ball was changed just an over before Brathwaite's dismissal after the umpires checked the shape using the ball gauge and decided that they would call for a new ball.

The new ball worked wonders for Bangladesh as they got three wickets in a space of 12 balls. Khaled Ahmed was in business as he removed Raymon Reifer and Nkrumah Bonner in the same over. All of a sudden, the hosts were 132 for four from 131 for one.

The West Indies went into tea at 137 for four.