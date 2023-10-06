Tigers rely on Under-19 World Cup winning players for 'X-factor'

BSS
06 October, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 08:46 pm

Tigers rely on Under-19 World Cup winning players for 'X-factor'

Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim, middle order batter Towhid Hridoy and pace bowling duo Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib are the four players who were included in the World Cup from that Under-19 team.

Photos: ICC
Photos: ICC

There are many who believe the players from the Bangladesh's Under-19 World Cup winning squad who found place in World Cup team could provide the X-factor that Bangladesh needs to achieve their best ever result in the cricket's biggest extravaganza. 

Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim, middle order batter Towhid Hridoy and pace bowling duo Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib are the four players who were included in the World Cup from that Under-19 team. 

Hridoy and Shoriful had already cemented their place in the national team while Tanzid and Tanzim showed the brilliance, required to thrive in the International cricket. 

Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha, touted as master planner, advocated strongly for pacer Tanzim, just watching him in one match while Taznid got his repeated support despite not doing well in limited number of ODI matches.

With Tamim Iqbal opting out the World Cup squad, Tanzid is widely believed to be sure starter in opening slot since Bangladesh have no extra opening option. Tanzid paid off the faith with two fine knocks in the practice matches, that brought back the memory of Tamim Iqbal in 2007 World Cup.

Tamim who was the X factor of Bangladesh's 2007 World Cup similarly showed some good performance in that event's practice matches to force selectors to back him.

Tamim then played a swashbuckling 51 against a mighty Indian team to help Bangladesh make a brilliant start. Time will say whether Tanzid can play the similar role but it is almost certain that Bangladesh would heavily rely on Hridoy for his brilliant form in the middle order. The left-arm pace of Shoriful Islam also proved to be handy but Mustafizur can be chosen ahead of him because of his experience. 
 
Chandika Hathurusingha believes that the Under-19 World Cup winning players who found place in the national team for this World Cup would benefit the side with positive energy, which requires in this long tournament.

"We have I think four - five players that are from that World Cup. They will bring so much positivity to the group, because they have done it in the past and bring a lot of energy," Hathurusingha said at Dharamshala today.

"And I'm excited for the whole team and even for my staff, because the World Cup for everybody is every four years and this is one of the biggest events in ICC calendar and we all have high hopes and want to enjoy it," he added.

