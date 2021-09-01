Tigers record first-ever T20I win over Kiwis

Bangladesh sealed their first-ever T20I victory against New Zealand in their 11th meeting in the shortest format of the game and won the first T20I by 7 wickets. The hosts have overpowered the inexperienced Kiwis in brutal fashion and almost bullied their batting line-up into submission, attacking with spin from the very beginning.

Winning the toss, Kiwi skipper Tom Latham decided to bat first. New Zealand were knocked down for a paltry score of 60 in the first T20I of the series. This was their joint-lowest total in T20I, previously they were bundled out for 60 runs against Sri Lanka in the 2014 T20 WC match in 2014.

The spinners choked the opposition right from the word go, and never let the visitors bounce back till the end of their innings. There was a sharp turn on offer for the spinners, but the conditions weren't unplayable.

New Zealand had two debutants - Rachin Ravindra and Cole McConchie - in the playing eleven and both of them departed without troubling the scorers and other Kiwi batters weren't able to contribute much either.

Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls top-scored for the visitors with 18 runs to their names. No other batter reached the double-digit mark.

Mahedi Hasan began the wicket fest by picking up the wicket of debutant Rachin Ravindra in the very first over. Shakib, who was 6 wickets away from being the top wicket-taker in T20Is, then sent Will Young back to the pavilion in the third over before Nasum bagged a brace in the same over.

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.

Nicholls and Latham had a partnership somewhat, but the Blackcaps fell down like ninepins once that stand was broken.

Mustafizur ended with three wickets to his name, but Saifuddin got the two priced wickets, that of Latham and Nicholls. Shakib and Nasum also picked up a brace each as Mahedi ended with the other wicket.

Coming on to bat to chase down a paltry 61 runs, Bangladesh lost Naim and Liton early in the innings. The hosts were reduced to 7 for 2 after 3 overs. The experienced trio of Shakib, Mushfiq and Mahmudullah nudged and nurdled their way to the paltry target.

Shakib departed for 25 off 33 deliveries before Mushfiq and Mahmudullah guided the team to a comfortable victory.

Ajaz Patel, Cole McConchie and Rachin Ravindra picked up a wicket each for the visitors.

Shakib was the player of the series against Australia last month and he continued from where he left off. The southpaw adjudged the man of the match for his allround performance.

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

"It's a good feeling to win the first match of a series, given that we have never won against NZ. It will boost our team and give us confidence for the rest of the series. Our batting is not up to the mark but the conditions are not easy for batsmen so we have to play really good cricket to put up a decent total." Shakib said during the post-match presentation.

The teams will lock horns on Friday in the second T20I at Mirpur.

