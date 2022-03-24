Tigers to receive TK 3 crores reward for winning ODI series against SA

Bangladesh created history as they clinched their first-ever ODI series win against South Africa on their own ground. They beat the hosts by 9 wickets in the final ODI to seal the series 2-1 at Centurion on Wednesday.

For this, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have announced a reward of TK 3 crores to the cricket team. BCB's chairman of the cricket operations department Jalal Yunus confirmed the news.

"Can't express the feelings in words. This is, of course, historic. Beating South Africa on their home ground is an unbelievable thing to do. This is surely a huge achievement," Jalal Yunus, who is currently in South Africa, said.

"The players wanted to hear something instant from the board President. He announced a TK 3 crores bonus for the team," he added.

BCB President talked with the team members after the win.

"Everyone back home is happy. The Prime Minister watched the match. She is happy too. She congratulated the whole team," Jalal concluded.