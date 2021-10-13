Tigers lose first warm-up match against SL

Sports

UNB
13 October, 2021, 02:25 am
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 02:26 am

Bangladesh batted first in this match after winning the toss, but they failed to post a challenging total to the board.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

In the first warm-match ahead of the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh lost to Sri Lanka by four wickets on Tuesday at Abu Dhabi.

Bangladesh batted first in this match after winning the toss, but they failed to post a challenging total to the board.

In 20 overs, they scored 147 for seven with Soumya Sarkar posting the highest, 34, for the team. No other Bangladeshi batter was able to pass the 20-run mark.

For Sri Lanka, Dushmantha Chameera bagged three wickets conceding 27 runs in four overs while Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Dasun Shanaka scalped one wicket each.

In reply, Sri Lanka slipped to 79/6 runs in 12 overs. It seemed a win only a matter of time for Bangladesh. But Avishka Fernando and Chamika Karunaratne put together an unbroken 69-run stand to seal victory in 19 overs.

Bangladesh will take on Ireland at the same venue on October 14 in the second warm-up match.

The Bangladesh team will return to Oman on October 15 before their first World Cup match against Scotland on October 17. In Round 1, Bangladesh will then take on Oman and Papua New Guinea.

Bangladesh Cricket Team / T20 World Cup 2020

