Tigers look to seal ODI series against India

The second match of the BAN vs IND ODI series will be held today.

Bangladesh will be aiming to win their second consecutive match against India.

By doing so, the Tigers have a chance to win their second successive home ODI series over India when the two sides meet at the SBNCS, Mirpur.

Mashrafe Mortaza captained the Tigers to a historic ODI series win (2-1) over India seven years ago.

This time, Litton Das, who is captaining the Bangladesh team, has an opportunity to repeat the feat.

Bangladesh vs India 2022: Second ODI preview

The team spirit of the Bangladesh squad has been absolutely high after snatching a 1-wicket victory over India in the first ODI on Sunday at the SBNCS. The way Bangladesh managed to beat India after finding themselves in a dire situation while chasing a low target will give them a real boost going into the second ODI.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz seems to enjoy shouldering extra responsibility in batting, as his revolution as a batter has been quite outstanding. Captain Litton Das had a good outing with the bat in the first match and will be important in anchoring the batting in the second match.

Shakib Al Hasan and pacer Ebadot Hossain both had a good outing with the ball in the first match. They will definitely be key in tomorrow's clash as well. Taskin Ahmed's participation in this match is uncertain as he is yet to gain his full fitness. Therefore, Bangladesh will likely field the same playing XI in Wednesday's clash against India.

Bangladesh's probable playing XI

Top-Order: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (captain), Anamul Haque, Middle-Order: Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Lower-Order: Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.

India, on the other hand, should be furious after losing a contest in a very favourable situation. India took nine Bangladesh wickets for 136 while defending a low total of 186. At that stage, Bangladesh were 51 runs shy of the target. But a brilliant 10th wicket stand between Mehidy Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman frustrated the visitors.

A strong Indian side taking part in the ongoing Bangladesh series. So, it was expected prior to the series that they would dominate Bangladesh. However, India's batting line-up, which included the likes of Rohit, Virat, and KL Rahul, failed to perform to its full potential in the opening match.

After a disappointing display, India may opt for a couple of changes for the second match. But, more importantly, they may respond strongly, so Bangladesh should be prepared to face a roaring Indian side in this match.

India's probable playing XI

Top-order: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Middle-Order: Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Lower-Order: Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen

Bangladesh vs India: H2H ODI Record

Bangladesh and India have met in 37 ODI matches. With 30 victories, India lead the head-to-head battle, while Bangladesh have six.

How may the pitch behave in the second ODI at Mirpur's SBNCS?

The pitch will likely behave the same for the second ODI as it did for the first. The wicket will be slow, and spinners will get an extra advantage from it. Looking at the pitch, it may be another low-scoring affair.

The SBNCS in Mirpur will host the second One-Day International game between Bangladesh and India on Wednesday (December 7). The contest will begin at 12 p.m. (Bangladesh Standard Time).

Bottom Line

The MS Dhoni-led India team was stunned the last time they played a BAN vs IND bilateral ODI series in Bangladesh in 2015. The Rohit Sharma-led team has to make a strong recovery to win the final two games if they are to avoid suffering the same outcome this time. On the other hand, Bangladesh expect to suffocate the Indian team in the second successive game as well. Huge crowds are anticipated to gather tomorrow at SBNCS to witness another historic series triumph.