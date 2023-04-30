Tigers leave for England in two groups; Shakib, Litton, Fizz to join later

Bangladesh will play Ireland in a three-match ODI series at the Essex County Ground in Chelmsford, starting on 9 May. The members of the team will soon leave for England in two groups.

The first set of team members will leave at 1.40 am on Sunday while the second group will follow suit the next day at 10.15 am.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Yasir Ali and some members of the team management will leave in the first flight. Majority of the players will leave for England in the second flight.

For now, 12 players will fly to England. Shakib Al Hasan is supposed to join the team before 5 May. Litton Das, who returned home from the IPL due to a family emergency, will leave on 2 May. Mustafizur Rahman, the Delhi Capitals fast bowler, will join the team on the same day.

Squad: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury