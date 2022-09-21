Tigers leave for Dubai tomorrow, Nurul named captain for UAE T20Is

The squad, led by wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan, will depart at 5.30pm. Regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan, however, won't be available for the series as he is currently in West Indies to play the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). 

The Bangladesh national cricket team will leave for Dubai tomorrow afternoon to play in the two-match T20I Series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The squad, led by wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan, will depart at 5.30pm. Regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan, however, won't be available for the series as he is currently in West Indies to play the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). 

The two-match series will be played at the Dubai Cricket Stadium with the matches on 25 and 27 September. The team will return home on 28 September. Both games are day-nighters starting at 8pm Bangladesh time.

Bangladesh thereafter will leave the country for New Zealand where they will play a tri-nation T20I series, involving hosts New Zealand and Pakistan. The tri-nation series is seen as the preparatory platform for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

After the tri-nation series, Bangladesh will move to Australia directly and will play two warm-up matches against Afghanistan and South Africa, slated on 17 and 19 October. 

Bangladesh will start their World Cup mission on 24 October, taking on the runners-up of Group-A in Hobart. Their second match is against South Africa in Sydney on 27 October after which they will face off Group B champions at the Gabba in Brisbane on 30 October. Bangladesh will then take on subcontinent powerhouse India on 2 November  and Pakistan on 6 November. Adelaide will host both of the matches.

Squad for the T20I series against UAE: 

Nurul Hasan Sohan (Captain), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain Saikot, Liton Kumer Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar and Rishad Hossain.

 

