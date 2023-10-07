Tigers kick World Cup campaign off with a comfortable 6-wicket victory against Afghanistan

Bangladesh win their opening game in the World Cup for the third time in a row as they defeated familiar opponents Afghanistan by seven wickets. In the 2015 World Cup, they beat the same opposition in their opener and in the 2019 tournament, they pipped South Africa.

After the bowlers' brilliance, Miraz and Shanto both bagged half-centuries to seal a comfortable victory for the Tigers at Dharamsala.

Miraz scored 57 off 73 balls while Shanto remained unbeaten on 59.

Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan scalped three wickets as Afghanistan were bundled out for 156 in 37.2 overs in the World Cup clash in Dharamsala on Saturday. Apart from Shakib, Mehidy Hasan Miraz also scalped three, which helped Bangladesh recover after a strong start by Afghanistan, who were invited to bat.

4:24 pm

After getting three times lucky earlier in the run chase, Mehidy Hasan Miraj is finally dismissed for 57(73). Naveen ul Haq gets the wicket as Rahmat Shah grabs a one-handed stunner at mid-off.

Shakib al Hasan joins the proceedings as the Tigers are looking to finish the game as soon as possible keeping NRR in mind.

They are 135/3 after 31 overs and need 22 more to win.

4:10 pm

Miraz got a few lifelines but looked very confident against the Afghanistan spinners, Rashid Khan in particular, and the medium pacers. The right-hander hit two boundaries through the covers and pulled one off Fazalhaq Farooqi for four.

He could have been dismissed after his fifty but third umpire Ahsan Raza ruled an lbw decision in favour of him.

3:33 pm

Chasing a moderate 157, Bangladesh lost both their openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das very early in the innings. But Mehidy Hasan Miraz, in at three, and vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto calmed the nerves in the dressing room.

Bangladesh are 78/2 after 16 overs.