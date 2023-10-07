Tigers kick World Cup campaign off with a comfortable 6-wicket victory against Afghanistan

Sports

TBS Report
07 October, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 04:53 pm

Related News

Tigers kick World Cup campaign off with a comfortable 6-wicket victory against Afghanistan

Miraz scored 57 off 73 balls while Shanto remained unbeaten on 59.

TBS Report
07 October, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 04:53 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh win their opening game in the World Cup for the third time in a row as they defeated familiar opponents Afghanistan by seven wickets. In the 2015 World Cup, they beat the same opposition in their opener and in the 2019 tournament, they pipped South Africa.

After the bowlers' brilliance, Miraz and Shanto both bagged half-centuries to seal a comfortable victory for the Tigers at Dharamsala.

Miraz scored 57 off 73 balls while Shanto remained unbeaten on 59.

Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan scalped three wickets as Afghanistan were bundled out for 156 in 37.2 overs in the World Cup clash in Dharamsala on Saturday. Apart from Shakib, Mehidy Hasan Miraz also scalped three, which helped Bangladesh recover after a strong start by Afghanistan, who were invited to bat.

4:24 pm

After getting three times lucky earlier in the run chase, Mehidy Hasan Miraj is finally dismissed for 57(73). Naveen ul Haq gets the wicket as Rahmat Shah grabs a one-handed stunner at mid-off.

Shakib al Hasan joins the proceedings as the Tigers are looking to finish the game as soon as possible keeping NRR in mind. 

They are 135/3 after 31 overs and need 22 more to win.

4:10 pm

Miraz got a few lifelines but looked very confident against the Afghanistan spinners, Rashid Khan in particular, and the medium pacers. The right-hander hit two boundaries through the covers and pulled one off Fazalhaq Farooqi for four. 

He could have been dismissed after his fifty but third umpire Ahsan Raza ruled an lbw decision in favour of him.

3:33 pm

Chasing a moderate 157, Bangladesh lost both their openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das very early in the innings. But Mehidy Hasan Miraz, in at three, and vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto calmed the nerves in the dressing room.

Bangladesh are 78/2 after 16 overs.

Top News / Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

BD vs AFG / Bangladesh Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

8h | Features
Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Colours from the streets for your lifestyle products

3h | Brands
Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Russia does not care about their life and death?

Russia does not care about their life and death?

1h | TBS World
The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

1d | TBS World
Know the good companies, don't chase rumors in the stock market

Know the good companies, don't chase rumors in the stock market

7h | TBS Markets
Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

1d | TBS World