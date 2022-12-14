Tigers fight back with two crucial wickets late in day 1

Had the fielding been better, Bangladesh would have been in a much better position but they won't be unhappy with where the game stands now. It looked like Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer would bat the hosts out of the game but Taijul Islam broke the mammoth 149-run stand to bring Bangladesh back into the game. At stumps on day one of the Chattogram Test, India were 278 for six.

Pujara's search for a Test hundred continued as he fell just ten short. The second new ball spun past the outside edge of his bat and Taijul had the last laugh as the ball struck the timber.

Iyer (82 not out) also could have been dismissed thrice. Nurul Hasan dropped him behind the wicket off Shakib Al Hasan and Ebadot Hossain dropped a sitter in the deep. An over before the fall of Pujara's wicket, Ebadot almost got Iyer bowled but the bails didn't get dislodged even after hitting the stumps hard.

Axar Patel, in at seven, survived a few close shouts off Taijul but eventually got dismissed in the final ball of the over bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

India recovered from 112 for four as Taijul struck twice in the morning session to leave India at bay but Pujara and Iyer played patiently as India lost just one wicket at the post-lunch session.



It was the wicket of Rishabh Pant that gave Bangladesh some advantage as the swashbuckling batter's hyper-aggressive batting looked to take the game away from Bangladesh with just one hour.



The southpaw bottom-edged a delivery of offspinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz, which forced him to be played on as he reached 46 off just 45, hitting six fours and two sixes.



India opted to bat first, predicting the pitch would be good for batting and they made a solid start with openers Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, also the captain of the team adding 41 runs.



Taijul broke through with the wicket of Gill and later he got the prized scalp of Virat Kohli for 1 to push India back before Rishabh Pant counterattacked.



Gill got dismissed on 20 after a premeditated paddle sweep brought the downfall of him.



Rahul who is leading the side in absence of injured Rohit Sharma then dragged a modest delivery of pacer Khaled Ahmed on to his stump to be out on 22.



However Taijul had Kohli leg-before with a delivery that turned sharply.

Pujara and Pant appeared to be upbeat to rebuild the innings with the latter playing attacking shots in all corners of the park to leave Bangladesh at bay.



To make the matter worse, wicket-keeper Nurul Hasan Sohan dropped Pujara on 12 just in the first ball after lunch.



Mehidy meanwhile amended it with the wicket of Pant but Pujara remained rock solid. Taijul Islam had figures of 2-43 while Mehidy and Khaled took one wicket apiece so far.